Hopebridge founder recognized for community achievements in health care

Indianapolis, IN, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim Strunk, the founder of Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, has been honored by the Indianapolis Business Journal as a 2022 Health Care Hero for her community achievements in health care. Strunk’s work to expand access to autism therapy care earned her this designation and has changed the lives of countless children and families across the United States.





To be recognized under the Community Achievement in Health Care category, Health Care Hero nominees must have successfully implemented a unique, cost-effective and high-impact program that addressed and acknowledged a problem in health care administration or delivery.





“Kim’s dedication to clinical quality and passion for serving children undoubtedly qualify her as a health care hero,” said Hopebridge Chief Administration Officer Herb Senft in his nomination. “More than 15 years after Hopebridge was founded, the autism community lives in a much more accessible place – because of Kim.”

In the early 2000s, while serving children in her community as an occupational therapist, Kim noticed characteristics that were associated with autism in several of her patients. She also saw parents running their kids from place to place to receive different forms of therapy. A problem solver with a servant’s heart, Kim set out to find a better, more intensive way to provide these children with the care and learning tools they needed to succeed.

When Kim opened the first Hopebridge center in 2005, the organization didn’t fit the traditional framework of autism therapy and insurance companies didn’t cover applied behavior analysis (ABA). Despite these obstacles, Kim was determined to meet the need she saw in her community. The result was Hopebridge’s revolutionary 360Care model, which allowed children to receive multiple forms of treatment under one roof. This alleviated stress on families and multiplied results by creating unity in a child’s plan of care.

“My heart was to try to help the kids that were right there in my community,” said Strunk. “Once I started seeing that we were starting to attract more people, I realized the need was much bigger. … This is not just an issue that our country faces. This is truly a global issue for families and children with autism.”

Since its founding, Hopebridge has grown from a single center to over 100 locations in 12 states. What started as Kim’s passion project now serves 23,600 children each year, preparing them to successfully enter school and take on life. Hopebridge also employs over 4,000 people across the country.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

From its start in Indiana, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in 12 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

