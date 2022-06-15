OCAD U TO UNVEIL LARGE-SCALE OUTDOOR MURAL BY MI’KMAQ VISUAL ARTIST JORDAN BENNETT

Toronto, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, as part of ArtWorxTO and coinciding with National Indigenous History Month, a large-scale outdoor mural by Mi’kmaq visual artist Jordan Bennett will be unveiled at OCAD University.

When: Wednesday, June 15, 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: OCAD University, Butterfield Park, 100 McCaul St.

The mural, pi'tawita'iek: we go up river, by Jordan Bennett (approximately 144’ wide by 48’ high), activates public space and in its multiple connections (to the land, between the artist and his ancestors and with our communities) widens our perception of Indigenous creativity.

Other free public events at OCAD U include:

Jordan Bennett: Artist and Curators’ Conversation as part of the Mi’kmaq By Design Lecture Series - Wednesday, June 15, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 100 McCaul St. in Room 230 (reservations required).

Launch of Jordan Bennett solo exhibition, Souvenir - Wednesday, June 15, 5 to 7 p.m. at Onsite Gallery, 199 Richmond St. W.

