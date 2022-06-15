Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces Continued Business Momentum in 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to provide a business update to its shareholders. SBBC is pleased to report continued business momentum in 2022 fueled by achieving the channel, category, and geographic expansion outlined in its 2022 strategic plan.



COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

PureKana Keto Launch: In the last two weeks, SBBC launched a significant expansion under its Top 10 PureKana plant-based wellness brand by entering the weight-loss market with a BHB-salted Keto Gummy line. The innovation is formulated to enable a faster entry into a state of ketosis and to remain in such state. Early results are exceeding expectations and are expected to contribute significantly to PureKana’s top-line and margin growth in 2022. With this addition, the PureKana (purekana.com) brand and product line now address consumer areas of sleep, pain, calm, energy, recreation, and weight loss.

PureKana UK Market Entry: PureKana achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the first U.S.-based companies to receive validation of our Novel Foods application from the UK Food Standards Agency (“FSA”). This accomplishment adds PureKana to the FSA’s list of products allowed to be sold in the UK market.

“Geographic expansion is a key growth pillar for SBBC. We see the demand in many global markets for U.S.-based brand leaders and plan to meet that need with a market-centric offer rooted in following the consumer,” says Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands CEO. “We have aligned our local UK commercial partners and plan an omni-channel launch of the brand in Q3 2022.”

TRUBAR Costco Expansion: After an initial entry in Costco’s Canadian Market in late 2020, TRUBAR (truwomen.com) continues to expand its U.S. based Costco footprint. As a result of exceeding the snack category threshold in-store, TRUBAR has now secured distribution in three regions of Costco with additional expansion forecasted in the back half of 2022. TRUBAR is a clean ingredient, plant-based indulgent protein bar with strict nutritional guardrails of dairy-free, soy-free, no sugar alcohol, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

No B.S. Skincare Omni-channel Growth: Complementing their strong online presence, No B.S. Skincare (livenobs.com) is pleased to now offer the company’s clean, vegan and gluten-free skincare product line in select CVS Health locations.

“Launching in CVS is a significant milestone in our mission to strip away the B.S. in the beauty industry for good with safe and healthy skincare that does what is says and says what it does,” says No B.S. Skincare Founder and CEO, Diana Briceno.

The No B.S. Skincare philosophy promotes a clean, vegan and gluten-free product line that does not contain harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates. It includes ingredients found in nature, paired with science-made innovations. No B.S. Skincare products are responsibly made in America without the use of animal testing.

“Simply Better Brands has momentum and is well-positioned for sustainable sales growth in 2022 with our year-to-date results already exceeding our 2021 annual sales. We remain confident in achieving our current outlook of $40-42MM, or 2.5 times fiscal 2021 sales, and expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA profit for fiscal 2022. Our strategic growth priorities remain to lead consumer-centric innovation and relentlessly acquire customers to these emerging brands by driving category, channel and geographic expansion.”

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and skincare. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit:

https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

