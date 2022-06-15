Sernova to Participate in the Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium, Symposia-cel in June

LONDON, Ontario, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in regenerative medicine cell therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Philip Toleikis, President & CEO of Sernova Corp, will be participating in the Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium, Symposia-cel being held in person at the Lotte New York Palace on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Company management will also be participating in 1x1 meetings during the event.



Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium, Symposia-cel – June 28, 2022 Panel Title: Cell Therapy for Non-Oncology Indications Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Time: 2:00-3:00 PM ET Presenter:



Philip Toleikis, CEO, Sernova Corp Location: Lotte New York Palace*

* Further details available on the Truist event website

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting request, please contact your Truist representative.

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing regenerative medicine therapeutic technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders like hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on finding a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell-Pouch SystemTM, a novel implantable and scalable medical device which forms a natural environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has already shown it can potentially provide a ‘functional cure’ to people with type 1 diabetes in an ongoing Phase I/II study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also working on technology with the University of Miami to cloak the implant from the immune system, to eliminate the need for immunosuppressives to protect the cells from immune system attack. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC-based (induced pluripotent stem cells) beta cell replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova is also gearing up to be in the clinic in two additional programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System – an implantable cell therapy for benign thyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex-vivo lentiviral factor 8 gene therapy for hemophilia A.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate:

Christopher Barnes

VP, Investor Relations

Sernova Corp.

christopher.barnes@sernova.com

519-902-7923

www.sernova.com

Investors:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577

Media:

Elizabeth Miller, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

emiller@lifescicomms.com