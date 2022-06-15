PolyPid Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Managing the Cost of Surgical Site Infections

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on the cost of managing surgical site infections (“SSIs”) on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Kyle Cologne, M.D., Los Angeles County General – USC Medical Center, who will provide a general-hospital perspective on the cost of managing SSIs, and Elliot Goodman, M.D., Mount Sinai Health System, who will discuss the impact SSIs have on quality measures and performance from an integrated delivery network (IDN) perspective.

The PolyPid leadership team will provide a corporate update, including a discussion on the timing of the topline results following the recent completion of patient enrollment in the SHIELD I Phase 3 study of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs in abdominal surgery.

A question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

About the Speakers

Kyle Cologne, M.D., completed his general surgery training in Chicago at Rush University and Cook County Medical Centers, followed by a fellowship in Colon and Rectal Surgery at the University of Southern California, where he joined the faculty in 2012. He is the current fellowship director for the colorectal training program. Dr. Cologne is double board certified in general and colorectal surgery. He is the recipient of several awards including Castle Connelly, Pasadena and Los Angeles Top Doctor distinctions. He has performed more than 1,000 major colorectal procedures.

Dr. Cologne serves as the Vice Chair of the Quality Committee in the Department of Surgery and is the physician champion for colorectal surgical site infections and National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP). He serves as a section editor for the Diseases of the Colon and Rectum Journal where he is the host of a podcast and is the immediate past President of the Southern California Chapter of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

Elliot Goodman, M.D., was born in London and educated at the University of Cambridge. After one year of postgraduate training in Cambridge and London, the United Kingdom, he moved to the United States in 1990 and trained as a general surgeon at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. During this period of training, he spent two years as a research fellow at Columbia University.

After spending time as a trauma fellow at the Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Goodman joined the faculty of the New Jersey Medical School. After two-and-a-half years in New Jersey, Dr. Goodman moved to Montefiore Medical Center (“Montefiore”), where he became Chief of Bariatric Surgery. After a successful four-and-a-half year tenure at Montefiore, Dr. Goodman was recruited by Beth Israel Medical Center to become their Chief of Bariatric Surgery in 2004. After engagements at the new Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Brooklyn hospitals as Head of House Staff, Associate Chief of Surgery and Vice-Chair for Surgical Quality, he was appointed in January 2022 as Associate Director for Systems Quality and Performance in Surgery for the entire 8-hospital Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Goodman is on the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He is a visiting professor at Ben-Gurion University, Bar Ilan University (both in Israel) and EDU (in Malta) and is the North American coordinator for the global surgical community of The Upper Gastro-intestinal Surgeons society (TUGS).

Dr. Cologne and Dr. Goodman both serve as advisors to PolyPid.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.PolyPid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

