UAVI organizes the world’s first blockchain-based online drone tournament.

Budapest, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAVI is celebrating its one-year anniversary and its cooperation with Real Drone Simulator by organising the world’s first blockchain-based online drone tournament. The live kickoff event, to take place on June 23 in Budapest, Hungary at 7pm CET will also announce the listing of the UAVI token on the Indoex exchange and will introduce the UAVI ecosystem to the wider world.



The fourth revolution in aviation – the ascent of Unmanned Aviation Vehicles (UAVs - or drones) - is upon us. We can expect a drone domination s not only in personal transport, mapping, imaging, farm surveillance, tracking, search and rescue, but also in shipping and distribution and engineering. Drones need fewer parts, are faster, and offer a more eco-friendly solution than traditional carriers which run on increasingly costly and harmful fossil fuels.

4.0 meets 4.0

Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing the way companies manufacture, develop and distribute their products. During this shift - the 4th Industrial Revolution - manufacturers are integrating new technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and analytics, drones, AI and machine learning into their production facilities and throughout their operations. Developing smart factories will be the focal point of this change and drones form an essential part of a smar factory, providing inspection, maintenance, even fast delivery possibilities to manufacturers.

UAVI is the world’s first drone ecosystem, aimed at driving this change. The company is offering a service-oriented marketplace and platform space where demand can find supply - drone operators, solutions, innovations. The UAVI Platform provides DeFi solutions in the world of drones through the use of the UAVI token and the issuing UAVI NFTs. The listing of the UAVI token will commence on June 21 on Indoex. Their presale and first three ICOs went well, though not selling all tokens. Their whitepaper can be found here.

Incubating ideas

The tournament launch and listing kickoff event, to take place in Budapest, Hungary, on 23 June comes two days after the Indoex listing and will also mark the debut of the world's the first blockchain-based online drone tournament. The tournament will be hosted on RDS (Real Drone Simulator), a simulator seven years in the making, and offering - uniquely for any drone simulator out there now - photorealistic environments even on non-gamer level laptops - making it accessible to players across the board.

The cooperation between RDS (voted one of the “Top 10 drone simulators for 2022” by droneguru.net) and UAVI comes as part of the latter's Incubator programme and entails the tournament, joint marketing activities and generating further innovative joint projects. The Incubator programme searches for the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions in bringing stakeholders of the drone world together. Other Incubator projects include an electric VTOL aircraft for emergency medical services, a drone geocaching project and a special software for drone couriers.