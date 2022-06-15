Outlook on the Recycled Plastics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Biffa, Stericycle and Veolia Among Others

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (PET, PVC), by Source (Plastic Bottles, Polymer Foam), by Application (Packaging, Automotive), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recycled plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of virgin plastic resin are expected to drive the demand for recycled plastics over the forecast period. The demand for recycled plastics is expected to increase mainly in the packaging application, which includes packaging of processed food & beverages, medical, electronics, and various other products, owing to the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases.



The demand for medical & healthcare products has increased owing to the safety and hygiene required to tackle the pandemic situation. Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for electrical & electronic products, such as laptops and mobiles, has increased as companies are following the work-from-home model and educational institutions have shifted from classroom learning to online classes. Thus, the growth in the demand for electrical & electronic products is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The regional market of Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the presence of supportive government initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India), rising number of manufacturers operating in the electrical & electronics, automotive, and textile industries, and increasing R&D investments by private as well as public organizations for the development of new applications for recycled plastics. In addition, various electronic products and automotive components manufacturing companies have started looking toward India for establishing their manufacturing facilities post-COVID-19 pandemic. This will also provide tremendous growth opportunities to the regional market in the years to come.



Recycled Plastics Market Report Highlights

The building & construction application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, in terms of revenue.

The segment growth is attributed to the rising demand for recycled plastics in composite lumber, roofing tiles, insulation, rocks, and fences.

The electrical & electronics application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021.

This is attributed to the high demand for lightweight, durable electronics and electrically well-insulated products for reduced heat loss and improved performance of the electronic components and products.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The market in China recycled is estimated to witness significant growth to reach a net worth of USD 17.3 billion by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Plastics Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Recycled Plastics Market



Chapter 4. Recycled Plastics Market: Product industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product industry movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Polyethylene

4.2.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in polyethylene estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate

4.3.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in polyethylene terephthalate estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Polypropylene

4.4.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in polypropylene estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.5.1.Global recycled plastics Market, in polyvinyl chloride estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6. Polystyrene

4.6.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in polystyrene estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in others estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Recycled Plastics Market: Source industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Source industry movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Plastic Bottles

5.2.1. Global recycled plastics, in plastic bottles estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Plastic Films

5.3.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in plastic films estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4. Polymer Foam

5.4.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in polymer foam estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in others estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Recycled Plastics Market: Application industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application industry movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Building & Construction

6.2.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in building & construction estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3. Packaging

6.3.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in packaging estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4. Electrical & Electronics

6.4.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in electrical & electronics estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5. Textiles

6.5.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in textiles estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6. Automotive

6.6.1. Global recycled plastics Market, in automotive estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1.Global recycled plastics Market, in others estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Recycled Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Potential Customers

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.5.2. Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Type Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Biffa

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Type Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Stericycle

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Type Benchmarking

9.4. Republic Services, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Type Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Type Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Veolia

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Type Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Shell International B.V.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Financial performance

9.7.3. Type benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Waste Connections

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Financial performance

9.8.3. Type benchmarking

9.9. CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Financial performance

9.9.3. Type benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Covestro AG

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Financial performance

9.10.3. Type benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk6sjh

Attachment