Flax Milk Market to Hit US$ 71.1 Mn by 2032 with 5.6% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of flax milk is estimated to reach a value of US$ 71.1 Million by 2032, surging at 5.6% CAGR through the decade.



The health trend is presently at an all-time high and customers are desiring healthier food and are becoming increasingly demanding for better alternatives as a result. In consistent with this organic trend, in which people are prepared to pay a higher price for organic and healthful food, the global flax milk market has surfaced to be lucrative business.

Rapid urbanisation and changes in lifestyle are contributing to a trend toward more convenient or packaged food alternatives has created a fair ground for the higher sales of flax milk in present times. Furthermore, flax milk manufacturers are also seeking to innovate and give a healthier option to customers that can drive the market in new parts of the world.

The demand for flax milk is likely to be dominated by the United States in the coming days. This can be linked to greater consumer knowledge of the health advantages of flax milk in the United States and Canada, as well as rising demand for plant-based milk amidst the rising trend of milk alternative protein consumption.

And during forthcoming years, future directions in the Brazilian flax milk market are predicted to rise at a quick rate. This is due to an increase in market and positive attitude towards plant-based milk products in Brazil and other Latin American nations.

The flax milk market adoption trends have suffered some setbacks during the pandemic period, as all shops, stalls, and restaurants were forced to close down. However, the tendency of consumers to use healthy food and beverage products in the aftermath of pandemic situation is expected to revive the flax milk market opportunities in the following years by exhibiting a higher than the CAGR of 4.3% followed during the pre-pandemic period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

As per the flax milk market analysis report, the net worth of the overall market is estimated to be around US$ 41.3 Million in the year 2022.

The flax milk market in the U.S is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasted period 2022-2032.

The flax milk market in Brazil is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecasted period 2022-2032.

Flax milk is sold as a dairy substitute in hypermarkets and supermarkets which are the major distribution channels for the sales of flax milk.

Unsweetened flax milks are commonly used in smoothies or in the preparation of other beverages such as coffee or tea as a vegan milk substitute making it the prominent product type.





Competitive Landscape for the Global Flax Milk Market

Flax milk manufacturers have introduced products in both flavoured and unflavoured product categories, and a demand surplus has been observed in the sales of these products, despite the fact that the majority of the products are sold under private labels. “Increased research activities and mergers and acquisitions will create new and ample opportunities for the growth of the flax milk market during the forecast period,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Among the major players covered in the flax milk market report are GOOD KARMA FOODS, INC., Go Dairy Free, Linwoods, and some other domestic and global players.

Good karma flax milk is the most popular and widely available product on the worldwide market. Over the years, Good Karma plant-based milk products have become the most well-known vegan alternative food dominating the present global flax milk market as well.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the flax milk presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the flax milk based on Type (Unsweetened Flaxmilk, Original Flaxmilk, Flavor Flaxmilk), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Others), and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Flax Milk Market by Category

By Product Type, Flax Milk Market is segmented as:

Unsweetened

Original

Flavoured





By Distribution Channel, Flax Milk Market is segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food and specialty drinks stores

Others





By Region, Flax Milk Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





