The Mixed Reality Metaverse Is a Simple as Drag and Drop with tagSpace

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian tech company, tagSpace announces the expansion of their Mixed Reality Metaverse platform to consumers. Since tagSpace was founded in 2014 by gaming veteran Paul Martin, the company has focused on licensing its Mixed Reality (MR) platform to businesses, events and local governments to drive immersive and informative MR experiences. Now, with eight years of experience and numerous high profile clients under its belt, its new consumer product aims to revolutionize the way in which consumers interact and create mixed reality content.





While using the tagSpace app, users will be able to enjoy all the limitless possibilities that can be achieved using Mixed Reality - information, exploration and entertainment at real-world locations throughout the world.

The new features will enable users to create, share and monetize their own experiences using blockchain technology, all with a powerful drag and drop, no-coding required experience. Their Mixed Reality multimedia Tags behave like virtual digital billboards and will provide an infinite number of use cases and utility for a single feature, a "one size fits all" solution that aims to solve several problems for users, creators, and brands alike.

Users can utilize their smartphone camera to augment the view of the world enhanced through the tagSpace app. In their app, users will interact with 3D avatars and models and location-aware computer graphics ("Tags") that will point and guide users to specific areas or publicly available information.

"The Mixed Reality marketplace will launch soon, with land, zone and experiences for sale. Following this we will go live with our platform and allow people, content creators, brands and companies to begin building Mixed Reality content and experiences", explains tagSpace's founder & CEO, Paul Martin.

What are a few ways in which tagSpace enhances a user's view of the real world?

Find the best coffee in a new city

Thrill children with film franchise characters at home

Find ticketing, merchandise, food & beverage, toilets and gates at a festival

Save a selfie of the first kiss in the exact spot it took place in

Experience dinosaurs walking down the street

Get fit with fitness trainers right in the neighborhood park

Take part in citywide scavenger hunts

MR (Mixed Reality) is promised to lend itself to utility and experiencing life, location-based.

Sign ups for Beta access to tagSpace's pending B2C Mixed Reality Metaverse are opened on their website.

About tagSpace

tagSpace Pty Ltd. (tagspace.com) is a tech start-up composed of video-game industry veterans and founded by CEO, Paul Martin. tagSpace provides a mixed-reality, location-based platform for creating interactive, social experiences running on mobile and wearable hardware, bringing the digital metaverse to the real world.

