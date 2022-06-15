Cognitive Assessment Market Size [2022-2027] Analysis By Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cognitive Assessment Market Analysis and Insights: The global Cognitive Assessment market size is projected to reach US$ 2396.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1562.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

Global “Cognitive Assessment Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Cognitive Assessment industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Cognitive Assessment market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Cognitive Assessment market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Cognitive Assessment market.

Scope of the Cognitive Assessment Market Report:

Cognitive assessments are tests of the cognitive capabilities of humans and other animals. Tests administered to humans include various forms of IQ tests; those administered to animals include the mirror test and the T maze test.

Pearson was the most important player in the field of Cognitive assessment, with a market share close to 17%. Geographically, North America is the largest market segment of Cognitive Assessment, with a consumption market share approximately 37%, followed by Europe with a consumption market share close to 26% in 2018. In the forecast, North America will still be the greatest Cognitive assessment consumption area in the future.



The Major Players in the Cognitive Assessment Market include: The research covers the current Cognitive Assessment market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Pearson

Medavante-ProPhase

VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）

Lumos Labs

Cogstate Ltd

Signant Health

ImPACT Applications

Quest Diagnostics

Thomas International

SBT Human(s) Matter

Cognifit

Cambridge Cognition

Savonix

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Software

Services

Hardware

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Clinical Research

Scientific Research

Corporate Training and Recruitment

Others

The Cognitive Assessment Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cognitive Assessment business, the date to enter into the Cognitive Assessment market, Cognitive Assessment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Cognitive Assessment?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Cognitive Assessment? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Cognitive Assessment Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Cognitive Assessment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cognitive Assessment Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Cognitive Assessment market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Cognitive Assessment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Type

5 Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

