Mangaverse Foundation in partnership with Football Metaverse Pte Ltd to launch a series of IP Anime based NFT

Singapore City, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangaverse Foundation has signed an exclusive agreement with Football Metaverse Pte Ltd to launch a series of NFT based on the popular Manga Captain Tsubasa. This is the first market mover for a GameFi NFT project that is tied to an Anime Intellectual Property (IP).

Captain Tsubasa, a popular long running Japanese Anime/Manga series written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi, became one of the most memorable manga and anime worldwide, most notably in Japan due to how it popularized association football. Over the years, Captain Tsubasa has inspired millions to pick up the beautiful game.

A good IP speaks a thousand words, enabling the developers and communities to create immersive contents out of it easily. Likewise, the Anime/Manga industry is a thriving and massive market with an estimated market size of USD372.44 billion in 2022. Coupled with an equally booming blockchain market, this collaboration is the perfect recipe to a successful GameFi project.

At Mangaverse, the team is constantly looking out for good Manga/Anime projects to look after the interests of the members. By securing more similar projects which the members would be able to participate in and earn from, Mangaverse is confident that it will deliver sustainable outcomes and create value for all stakeholders in the long term.

About Football Metaverse Pte Ltd



Football Metaverse Pte Ltd was founded by personals who have multiple years of experience in the gaming industry. With the rich gaming experience, they understand the needs to balance gameplay with the play to earn concept. Follow them on Twitter .

About Mangaverse Foundation



Mangaverse Foundation is a Manga/Anime focused NFT marketplace aimed at propelling Manga and Anime culture to an international audience. We are creating the biggest Manga NFT Ecosystem online for projects to launch and collaborate with us. As the powerhouse fostering growth in the Manga/Anime art, we have collaborations and exclusive rights with the biggest Manga artists and studios to bring the world's most Authentic Manga/Anime NFTs to the masses.