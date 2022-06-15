Global eDiscovery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eDiscovery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eDiscovery market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.49% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



eDiscovery refers to the process of recognizing, collecting and presenting electronically stored information (ESI) used for legal investigations. It consists of investigating emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data and audio and video files. It also includes raw data and metadata that forensic investigators review to trace hidden evidence. This evidence is further extracted and analyzed using various cyber-forensic procedures and converted to digital formats to be presented into the court. They aid in identifying patterns and conducting analytical research that is used for investigating legal, constitutional, political and privacy issues.



Rapid digitization, along with the increasing utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Widespread adoption of IoT and cloud computing systems has significantly enhanced the generation of digital data, thereby increasing the demand for eDiscovery solutions for accessing and recovering traces of information.

Furthermore, extensive utilization of these systems for enforcing compliance, translation and data security by various government organizations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Litigations are now primarily based on high volumes of electronic data that are retrieved using eDiscovery solutions.

The enhanced focus of legal and government organizations to streamline their operations and minimize operational costs by adopting advanced technologies is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including an increasing amount of electronically stored information and rising instances of felonies, such as money laundering and tax fraud, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global eDiscovery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment type, end-user and vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Services

Software

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

Government/Federal Agencies, Legal and Regulatory Firms

Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Legal

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accessdata Group Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Conduent Incorporated, Driven Inc. (Xplenty), Fronteo Inc. (Formerly UBIC), FTI Consulting, International Business Machines Corporation, Logikcull, Micro Focus International Plc, Nuix Pty Ltd. (Macquarie Group), Open Text Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC (The Carlyle Group), ZyLAB Technologies, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global eDiscovery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eDiscovery market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global eDiscovery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global eDiscovery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Services

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Government/Federal Agencies, Legal and Regulatory Firms

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Legal

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 IT and Telecommunication

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Government

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Healthcare and Life Science

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



