ALPHAMIN OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY RECENT CLOSURE OF BUNAGANA BORDER POST WITH UGANDA

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, “Alphamin”, or the “Company”) commented on the recent closure of the Bunagana border post with Uganda, located 60km north-east of Goma, the capital of the North-Kivu province of the DRC, which has been closed following recent clashes between rebels and DRC government forces in the area.



The recent closure of the Bunagana border post has no impact on the Company’s operations. All Alphamin exports cross the Aru and Mahagi border posts with Uganda which are some 1000km north of the Bunagana town and do not transit through or close to Bunagana.

