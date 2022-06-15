Alluxio Will Present Session At Open Source Summit About Building Super-Contributors in an Open Source Community

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of the open source data orchestration platform for data driven workloads such as large-scale analytics and AI/ML, today announced it will present a session at the Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit about strategies for building super-contributors in an open source community. The event is being held June 20 – 24 in Austin, TX and virtual.



Session Title: “Building Super-Contributors in Alluxio Open Source Community”



Session Time: Friday, June 24 at 2:50 pm – 3:20 pm CT



Session Presenters: Bin Fan, Founding Engineer & VP of Open Source, Alluxio; Jasmine Wang, Community Manager & DevRel, Alluxio



Session Details: The lack of community engagement is one of the most significant barriers to the survival of open source projects. The Alluxio open source community experimented with different approaches to nurture the community. In this talk, Bin Fan will share the story and findings of engaging the Alluxio community over the past six years. For example, rather than simply point-scoring and giving badges, introducing gamification turns very effective to understanding and influencing human behaviors. There is a delicate balance of triggers, ability, and motivation to find the “happy path” for contributors – the perfect amount of challenge and competition to keep them interested while preventing boredom. He will also discuss other pillars of community building (e.g., localization) and how to bring together the different pillars to build an everlasting and vibrant community. With innovative techniques, open source projects can create deeper engagements and turn ordinary community members into super-contributors.

