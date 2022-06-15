ECCO Medical Brings Pain-Relieving Knee Embolization Treatment to Denver Area

LONE TREE, Colo., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECCO Medical, a Denver-based interventional radiology clinic, has begun evaluating patients and performing an innovative outpatient embolization procedure for knee pain. Also called Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), knee embolization is a non-surgical procedure designed to block blood flow to parts of the knee that are inflamed from osteoarthritis (OA).

"I have performed thousands of outpatient embolizations. Our patients are amazed that these procedures are achieved without incisions, leading to a quicker and less painful recovery than traditional surgery," said Dr. Charles Nutting. "When evaluating patients for knee embolization, I work collaboratively with orthopedic surgeons, primary care, and interventional pain doctors in Colorado."

Dr. Charles Nutting of ECCO Medical has been at the forefront of interventional radiology since he began practicing over 25 years ago. He is internationally recognized and has introduced many procedures and devices to North America. Dr. Nutting is currently preparing a lecture for the American Osteopathic College of Radiology (AOCR) covering embolization therapies including knee and prostate embolization.

ABOUT ECCO MEDICAL:

ECCO Medical is a Denver-based interventional radiology clinic. ECCO specializes in precise and targeted minimally invasive, image-guided treatments to complex and serious diseases and conditions. Our physicians, Drs. Aaron Kovaleski and Charles Nutting, are leaders in their field. Their outpatient facility provides compassionate, expert care to patients.

For more information, contact ECCO Medical at (303) 529-7758, e-mail info@eccomedical.com or visit www.eccomedical.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Minimally Invasive Knee Pain Treatment





People suffering from osteoarthritic knee pain can now find relief with a knee embolization procedure.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment