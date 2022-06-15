Wireless Telecom Group to Showcase Specialized Solutions for RF, Microwave, and 5G Testing at IMS 2022

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that it will showcase its latest products and technologies that enable the development, test, and deployment of next generation wireless communications and connectivity during IMS 2022 at Booth 8019. Product demonstrations will highlight the company’s specialized solutions for RF, microwave, and 5G testing. In addition to exhibiting innovative products and in-booth demonstrations, the company will lead two technical sessions focused on cost-effective, high-performance test solutions and 5G private network design.



Demonstrations at this year’s show will feature Boonton true average RF power sensors operating at the industry-fastest rate of 100,000 measurements per second and high-performance RF signal generation with lightning-fast frequency switching speed, which is vital for frequency agile radar and communications applications. The Noisecom demonstration underscores the importance of additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) and how controlled interference can be used to test system performance under real-world conditions, with results analyzed by industry-leading RF power measurement instrumentation from Boonton.

Robust and customizable hardware, software, and reference design solutions from CommAgility will also be on display, enabling specialized 5G and LTE applications.

Holzworth will showcase broadband, low phase noise signal generation and real-time phase noise analysis with proven accuracy, high reliability, automation, and flexibility. For multi-channel applications, Holzworth will feature its multi-channel platform that achieves optimal channel-to-channel stability and phase coherency.

Wireless Telecom Group technical experts will host two sessions in the exhibit hall’s IMS MicroApps theater, focusing on 5G’s vital role in private network design and signal generation solutions. Paul Moakes, CTO of CommAgility, will present the session, “5G Private and Non-Terrestrial Network Design,” on Wednesday, June 22 at 3:00 PM Mountain. The presentation will explore the advantages of using 5G for private networks, Release 17 features for non-terrestrial networks, and system design considerations. On Thursday, June 23 at 9:45 AM Mountain, Bob Buxton, Product Manager of Boonton, will present the session, “High-performance or Low-Cost Signal Generation: Why Accept That Trade-Off?” The presentation will uncover how to achieve low phase noise and fast frequency switching speed in a low-cost signal generator.

“At IMS 2022, we are excited to utilize the robust and broad Wireless Telecom Group product portfolio in several interactive demonstrations, as well as lead two IMS MicroApp presentations on 5G private networks and compromise-free T&M solutions in terms of performance and cost,” said Walt Strickler, VP of Engineering and Product Management of Boonton. “This year’s show will not only highlight the technical leadership and expertise of our team, but also emphasize our capabilities across 5G, noise and RF signal generation, phase noise analysis, and RF and microwave power measurements.”

A premier conference for the RF and microwave industry, IMS 2022 takes place in Denver, Colorado, with exhibition show dates from June 21 to June 23, 2022.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, and semiconductor industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

