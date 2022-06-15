Icanic Brands Changes Financial Year-End

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium cannabis brands in California, is pleased to announce that it has changed its year-end from July 31 to December 31. For the transition year, the Company will provide audited financial statements for the 17-month period from August 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022. The reason for the change of year-end is to align the Company’s year-end with the year-end of LEEF Holdings, Inc. (“LEEF”), a California based extractions company that the Company acquired on April 20, 2022.



A notice of change corporate structure, which sets out the length, start and end dates of periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements required for Icanic’s transition year and its new financial year, has been filed on SEDAR and is accessible at www.sedar.com.

About Icanic Brands Company Inc.

Icanic Brands Company Inc. is a cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

