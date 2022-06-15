Wayside Technology Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor & Trade Conferences

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, announced that its team will participate in four upcoming investor and trade conferences in June and July 2022:

Connect IT Global is being held June 20 - 23, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please click here to register for the conference.





is being held June 20 - 23, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Please click here to register for the conference. Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference is being held June 21 - 22, 2022. The Company will virtually participate in 1x1 meetings on June 21. Please click here to register for the conference or to book a meeting with the management team.





is being held June 21 - 22, 2022. The Company will virtually participate in 1x1 meetings on June 21. Please click here to register for the conference or to book a meeting with the management team. MSP Expo is being held June 21 - 24, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Please click here to register for the event.





is being held June 21 - 24, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Please click here to register for the event. Gartner’s Tech Growth & Innovation Conference is being held virtually July 12 - 13, 2022. Please click here to register.



To request a meeting with the Wayside team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at WSTG@elevate-ir.com.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark

Chief Financial Officer

(732) 389-0932

drew@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

WSTG@elevate-ir.com