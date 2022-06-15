ACTO launches LAICA™, the first AI-powered conversational assistant for Life Sciences learning

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTO, the only complete commercial learning platform for the Life Science industry, announced the launch of "LAICA™", an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational assistant, like a SIRI™, for Life Sciences learning. LAICA™ is the only voice search assistant on the market that supports learning for Life Sciences commercial and medical affairs teams in real-time.



LAICA™ helps pharmaceutical sales representatives and medical science liaisons (MSLs) learn in the flow of work with hands-free access to accurate clinical data in seconds. Powered by AI, LAICA™ uses voice recognition to answer questions a pharma sales rep or MSL has anytime, anywhere. With LAICA™, teams have easy access to a trusted source of medical, legal, and regulatory (MRL)-approved sales and clinical information to quickly get accurate answers to their questions in concise, digestible snippets. View the power of LAICA™ here.

“The amount of information a pharma sales rep or MSL needs to know to educate and support health care practitioners with a new therapy is immense. Having quick, easy, and on-the-go access to trusted information through voice search is the solution. As such, the initial response to LAICA™ has been fantastic,” says Parth Khanna, CEO and Co-founder, ACTO.

“Having a new option that allows learners to access high-quality, MLR-approved content right at the point of need in a user-friendly way really aligns to the way people want to learn today,” says Terri Harchar, Managing Director, Axiom US. ACTO and Axiom’s award-winning partnership provides the Life Sciences industry with an integrated learning ecosystem that combines technology with unforgettable content and scientific expertise that shapes minds and drives results.

As the volume and variety of data increases in all areas of Life Sciences, from clinical trials to commercial training, the industry must embrace innovation such as artificial intelligence (AI) to automate data-heavy processes, making data a benefit, not a burden. LAICA™ is doing just that, making access to critical data easy for Life Sciences learners.

Global life science companies rely on ACTO's AI-powered SaaS platform to transform their field teams’ learning journey and experience at scale. Commercial and clinical leaders leverage ACTO's omnichannel learning platform to educate and engage learners through unified educational experiences across the care continuum. Building an ecosystem for life sciences, ACTO maintains a network of partnerships with content agencies, data providers, technology companies, and more. To learn more about ACTO, please visit acto.com.

Siri is a registered trademark of Apple. LAICA is a registered trademark of ACTO.