Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to inform about several significant corporate changes currently in preparation:



Now that Sirona Biochem has closed an exclusive global licencing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, the next steps for sustainable and rapid growth of the company are initiated.

The Board has begun a strategic review of every facet of the company including management, organizational structure, project pipeline, financial position and the exchanges on which the Sirona shares are listed.

Organizational changes and management expansion will occur in both, our headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and our research facility in Rouen, France. External resources will be engaged to assist and there will be updates communicated throughout the remainder of 2022.

Sirona Biochem will ramp-up and accelerate the pipeline development in France. Our science team and CSO, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, have a backlog of projects underway and further potential projects that our technology can be applied to. Expertise will be brought in to conduct a review of the lab with the goal to maximize our talent and improve speed to market. We are already in advanced discussions with an experienced expert from the pharmaceutical industry.

We will increase our presence on several fronts. We will seek institutional analysis and investment in Canada, USA and EU and improve our visibility to our current investors. We will also expand our presence in the biotech community to bring in new partnerships through attendance at industry events, improved marketing materials and an overhaul of our professional company image.

Up listing remains a goal of Sirona and we are actively taking steps to achieve the necessary requirements. The changes we are implementing, and the value increase we will achieve, will help meet these requirements.

Sirona Biochem will provide continuous information on the measures implemented.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.



Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

