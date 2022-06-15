EnviroServe Continues Network Expansion with Acquisition of Clark Environmental’s Business and Florida’s Premiere Waste Treatment and Processing Facility

MULBERRY, Florida, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroServe, a Savage Company, has acquired Florida’s premiere waste treatment and processing facility with its purchase of the business and assets of Clark Environmental. Ownership of the facility and associated operations enhances EnviroServe’s environmental service capabilities, which also include a nationwide “where you need us, when you need us” network of locations providing emergency response, environmental remediation and waste management.

Clark Environmental has been in business for over 30 years, treating and processing non-hazardous sludge, soil and liquid wastes, and transporting non-hazardous and hazardous wastes. In addition to acquiring the business and assets of Clark Environmental, EnviroServe has hired 20 Team Members at the facility located at 755 Prairie Industrial Parkway in Mulberry, FL.

“We’re expanding our nationwide network and growing our business in Florida, with the team and operation in Mulberry becoming part of EnviroServe only a year after opening our Tampa location,” said Nathan Savage, Environmental Sector president at Savage. “EnviroServe will continue providing safe, high-quality service that businesses throughout Florida and the surrounding area have come to expect from Clark Environmental, and we’re pleased to offer this new line of service for our existing and future Customers in the region.”

“It is so exciting to see the business we’ve built into a strategic provider of waste processing, treatment and transportation services transition to new ownership equally committed to safety, integrity and innovation,” said Beth Clark, president and co-owner of Clark Environmental prior to the transaction. “Clark Environmental and EnviroServe are both family-owned companies with a long history of taking care of our Team Members, Customers and Communities. Jim and I are absolutely confident the future of the business is in great hands.”

EnviroServe provides comprehensive environmental services including:

24-hour emergency spill and disaster response

Environmental remediation

Waste transportation and disposal services

Waste treatment and processing services

Soil and groundwater remediation

Specialized industrial and storage tank services

Railroad services including AAR repairs

Facility decontamination

Oil and gas environmental services

PCB remediation services

For more information about Clark Environmental and to request regional waste transportation, treatment and processing services, visit www.enviroserve.com/fl-mulberry or call (863) 425-4884. For emergency response, environmental mitigation and waste management services nationwide, call EnviroServe’s 24/7 dispatch center at (800) 488-0910 or request service online at www.enviroserve.com.

About EnviroServe, a Savage Company

EnviroServe is part of Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with approximately 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company moves and manages what matters, enabling its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet.

