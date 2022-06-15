Oportun to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Consumer Conference and the East Coast Ideas Conference.



Details for the conference appearances are as follows:

Jefferies Consumer Conference

Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Consumer Conference which will be available for viewing starting at 8am ET on June 20th and for an additional 30 days at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff239/oprt/1887261.

East Coast Ideas Conference

Oportun will be conducting an investor presentation which will be available for viewing at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd and can be accessed for an additional 90 days through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa37/oprt/ and the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Links to the fireside chat and investor presentation webcasts will also be accessible in the “Events & Presentations” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.oportun.com/. A replay will be accessible via the same links following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its nearly 1.7 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $13 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.2 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $7.6 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

