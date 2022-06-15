Isoray To Host Lunch Symposium At American Brachytherapy Society’s Annual Conference

RICHLAND, Wash., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that it will host a lunch symposium featuring Dr. Stephen J. Frank of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the American Brachytherapy Society’s (ABS) annual conference. The conference is scheduled to take place June 17 – 19 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado.



Isoray’s lunch symposium, Eliminate Uncertainty, Increase Precision & Reduce Toxicity, will be a presentation by Dr. Stephen J. Frank, MD, FABS, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Frank will present on MRI-Assisted Radiosurgery (MARS), the MD Anderson technique using Cesium-131. The lunch symposium will be held on June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., in the Red Rock Room of the Gaylord Rockies Resort.

During the conference a scientific session, Prostate Snap Oral I, will include a presentation on a survey of practices conducted by the Cesium Advisory Group relating to prostate brachytherapy with Cesium-131. This session will be held on Sunday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., in Colorado Ballroom B of the Gaylord Rockies Resort.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods commented, “It is an honor to have this opportunity to participate in ABS’ prestigious annual conference. As an innovator and leader in state-of-the-art prostate brachytherapy treatment, we remain focused on continuing to provide clinicians with the advanced products and treatment information that allows them to optimize treatment quality and patient care.”

Isoray team members will be available at Booth #16 during the conference to provide the latest updates on Cesium-131.

Isoray is a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy. Isoray is the world’s only producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, commercially known as Cesium Blu. Cesium-131 delivers a minimally invasive and highly targeted treatment to the site of the cancer preserving healthy tissue and organs. Cesium-131’s shorter half-life means the radiation leaves the body faster eliminating other issues for the patient that can come from prolonged radiation exposure. Patients also benefit from the rapid resolution of their side effects allowing them to return to their normal lives quickly.