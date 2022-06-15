Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, by Drug Origin, by Manufacturing Location, by Drug Type, by Type of Pharmacological Molecule, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) has an increasingly significant share of the pharmaceutical drug pipeline including anti-cancer treatments. Manufacturing highly potent APIs in large volumes requires extensive project experience with HPAPIs and a strong track record for audits and supply security.
Cytotoxic drugs are agents used to destroy cancer cells and tumors by inhibiting cell division. These drugs are widely used as anti-cancer agents and are used to boost the outcomes of surgery or radiotherapy, reduce metastasis, and diminish cancer symptoms.
Market Dynamics
Market players are engaged in inorganic activities, such as acquisitions, in order to expand its product portfolio, this is expected to drive the growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market, over the forecast period.
For instance, in January 2019, Flamma Group, a life science company, acquired Teva's Chemical Synthesis Center, the 40,000 sq. ft. cGMP facility in Malvern (U.S.). This laboratory and manufacturing site possesses a cGMP Pilot Plant with hydrogenation capabilities as well as wet-milling, 5 standard cGMP kilo lab suites, and 1 cGMP HPAPI kilo lab suite.
Key players are focusing on receiving authorizations for their manufacturing facilities, from the regulatory authorities, and this is expected to drive the growth of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market, over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Cerbios-Pharma SA announced the authorization by Swissmedic of its cGMP bioconjugation suite for up-to commercial scale manufacturing of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).
Moreover, in December 2019, Piramal Pharma Solutions, a division of Piramal Enterprises ltd., expanded its manufacturing facility in Riverview, Michigan, with an investment of approximately US$ 32 million to develop and manufacture potent and non-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market, provides market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market
Company Profiles
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Highlights
- Strategies
Pfizer, Inc.
Lonza Group
CordenPharma International
Evonik Industries AG
Flamma Group
Merck KGaA
CARBOGEN AMCIS
Catalent, Inc.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
AbbVie Inc.
Fareva Group
Cerbios-Pharma SA
Novasep
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
PCI Pharma Services
Sterling Pharma Solutions
Heraeus Holding
Polpharma Biologics
Helsinn Healthcare SA
Seqens
Cambrex Corporation
Detailed Segmentation:
Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Drug Origin:
- Chemical-based HPAPIs
- Biologic-based HPAPIs
Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Manufacturing Location:
- In-house Manufacturing
- Outsourcing
Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Drug Type:
- Novel HPAPIs
- Generic HPAPIs
Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Type of Pharmacological Molecule:
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
Global HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, By Application:
- Oncology
- Respiratory
- Ophthalmic Disorders
- Others
