Compass Group Canada, Canada’s Leading Food Service and Support Provider, Launches New Innovation Division

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada announced today the launch of an innovation division, in their pursuit to becoming the industry’s most innovative food and support service company. With the launch of this division, Compass Group Canada is doubling down on their commitment to stay ahead of industry trends by investing in state-of-the-art technology, new culinary concepts, sustainability and frictionless experiences.



Today’s announcement builds on Compass Group Canada’s innovation first approach including the launch of their tech-division, Compass Digital Labs (CDL), established in 2016. While technology will no doubt be a continued priority for the innovation team, their scope will be broader, focus on thinking about the customer of the future, and plan for their experience in food and hospitality.

“Innovation isn’t just a buzz word at Compass Group Canada, it is truly interwoven in our DNA. By devoting a division to innovation, we are investing in future-proofing the industry for our guests and clients,” said Heather Wilkie, vice president, innovation. “We hope to tap into the real needs of our customers and finding those true value-add and exciting experiences that offer something new. We don’t want to be different just for the sake of it – we want to respond to real inefficiencies, real needs, and real wants,” she said.

The innovation team, led by led by Chief Innovation Officer, Michael Hachey, and newly appointed Vice President of Innovation, Heather Wilkie, includes subject matter experts across multiple fields, from user experience design, AI consulting, technology transformation, go-to-market, consumer research and sustainability. The team is already moving forward with over 30 potential new innovations to test run over the next few years. Their intention is to continue partnering with new start-ups and entrepreneurs who are looking to leverage Compass Group Canada’s scale as a place to pilot their offerings and help elevate the customer experience.

“Innovation is, at its core, a trial-and-error process. My team knows that’s it’s okay to fail – in fact, it’s a requirement if we want to truly be change-makers in this industry. This team is casting a wide net, looking at several potential game-changers across multiple fields, and trying them out,” said Michael Hachey, chief innovation officer. “We aren’t afraid to test and try lots of concepts – knowing not everything will stick. The reward is in the challenge and finding those key pieces that truly elevate our guest experience.”

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services, including facilities management and vending services. Compass Group Canada works across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

