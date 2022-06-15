Mobile Gaming Platform VersusGame Raises $25 Million Series A

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VersusGame today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A financing round. Investors include APEX Capital , Brightstone Capital Partners , Feld Ventures , Gaingels , Kombo Ventures , Lifeline Ventures , Moonshots Capital , NewView Capital , Republic Capital and TribeJoint Amenti , alongside individual investors TV personality and digital star David Dobrik, Jeff Gaspin, former chair of NBC Universal Television, media personality Harry Jowsey and Andrew Romans, and Millennial and Generation Z fashion retailer REVOLVE .



The VersusGame mobile gaming platform is where millions of people worldwide watch video based prediction questions and predict outcomes of culture using their knowledge. Hundreds of creators, content publishers, and brands publish their videos in an interactive game format, allowing players to predict against their friends, influencers and celebrities for free, for fun, or to win cash and other prizes through the VersusGame app, mobile website, Snapchat and Instagram channels. VersusGame-powered predictions are also available through leading publishers including Billboard and BuzzFeed, and an array of the biggest names in news, music, sports and entertainment, including ESPN, UFC, and The Walking Dead, have created prediction games on the platform.

The investment will drive VersusGame’s product development and technology team, efforts to support partnerships with media companies and brands, in addition to building relationships with creators and engagement with players throughout the entertainment, sports and social media spaces.

“Knowledge is power and through VersusGame we are empowering the people to profit from that in a fun and exciting way through competition,” said John Vitti, founder and CEO of VersusGame. “Today’s funding close is a significant moment to drive engagement and reward people by seeing their value. It’s time to give back, not just take.”

"The VersusGame platform built around people’s habits and knowledge is engineered for growth,” said Ankit Sud, principal at NewView Capital. “Coupled with a passionate founding team and the rise of social gaming, we believe VersusGame is positioned for success in today’s connected world.”

“VersusGame is my new favorite way to interact with my friends and audience on things that I love,” said Dobrik, investor in the Series A. “It takes all the small wagers you make with your community to a whole new level. VersusGame allows you to have fun while making a little money too!”

“Creators certainly have platform fatigue but VersusGame is different because it not only adds value for creators as an additional revenue stream, but allows them to connect with their audience in an exciting and engaging way," said Jowsey, also a Series A investor.

Today’s announced Series A investors join existing investors in VersusGame, including Acrew Capital, Jam Fund, KLO Capital, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Raised In Space and Sway House, as well as TV producer Mark Burnett, singer Jason Derulo, Craig Donato of Roblox, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures, LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kevin Mayer, Young Money President Mack Maine and hip hop legend and serial investor Nasir “Nas” Jones, social media entrepreneur Mark Pincus, music manager Anthony Saleh, former StubHub President Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, entertainment icon Will.i.am, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, among others.

Today, more than 800 influencers and celebrities, in addition to media partners, create predictions through the VersusGame platform. Creators on the platform are making millions of dollars per year competing with their fans.

An array of the largest brand marketers in the U.S., from CPG and Electronics to Retail, Tech and Entertainment, are creating experiences on the VersusGame platform that foster more organic and fun engagement around their initiatives.

About VersusGame

VersusGame is a global entertainment mobile gaming product that allows users to put their knowledge of mainstream culture to good use. Thousands of creators and brands, not to mention countless everyday people, have used the platform to drive excitement with an interactive audience actively participating because VersusGames gives them value for their time. VersusGame gives creators and brands the platform to promote interactive content to millions of people at once while giving them the chance to play games in 1v1 pairs and gain cash and prizes when they win. VersusGame is the number one prediction platform in the world and is played via the VersusGame app, mobile website , Snapchat and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://about.versusgame.com .

