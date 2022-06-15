Hamilton Thorne Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL) (“Hamilton Thorne” or the “Company”), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2022 (the "Meeting") were duly passed.



At the Meeting, each of David Wolf, Karen Firestone, Feng Han, Bruno Maruzzo, Robert J. Potter, Marc H. Robinson, David B. Sable, and Daniel K. Thorne were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the Company’s next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. MNP LLP was also re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual and general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors for the current year in such amounts as the directors may in their discretion determine.

In addition to the customary corporate matters approved at the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also: (i) approved the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”) at such consolidation ratio to be determined by the directors of the Company in their sole discretion; (ii) approved and ratified an amendment to the Company’s 2019 Long Term Equity Incentive Plan (the “2019 Equity Incentive Plan”) to increase the maximum number of Common Shares issuable under the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan by 5,000,000 Common Shares from 6,000,000 Common Shares to 11,000,000 Common Shares (the “Increase”); and (iii) approved and ratified the grant of 744,877 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) issued on April 12, 2022 to certain officers, directors, and key employees of the Company.

In addition to the Increase, the shareholders of the Company approved the following administrative amendments to the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan: (i) removing the feature which provided that exercised stock options became available for re-granting; (ii) clarifying that certain adjustments made in accordance with the 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan will be subject to prior TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; (iii) clarifying the circumstances which the expiry time for stock options may be extended during a black-out period; (iv) placing limits on when RSUs may vest; and (v) removing references to certain amendments to the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan that would not require shareholder approval, all as more fully described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 10, 2022, available on the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

978-921-2050

ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd

Michael Bruns, CFO

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

978-921-2050

ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com