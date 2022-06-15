Qlik Expands Real-Time Data Integration and Cloud Analytics Services for Snowflake

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced multiple new and enhanced capabilities that will help customers maximize the value of their investment in Snowflake Data Cloud. These services expand the ability to both seamlessly feed Snowflake with near real-time data and more easily access data in real-time and action it for decision making across the enterprise.



“Customers are looking to augment their investment in Snowflake with services that accelerate the access and availability of near real-time data for modern analytics,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances of Snowflake. “We are excited about Qlik’s latest SaaS platform integrations with Snowflake, which can make it easier for customers to leverage near real-time data through Snowflake to improve decision-making across the organization with up-to-date insights.”

“Since the start of our collaboration with Qlik and Snowflake, we’ve seen some immense results. By moving the database to the cloud and having it work with Qlik's automated solutions, we can unlock new data sources in our data warehouse within five days, instead of 20, and create new incremental data marts in days rather than weeks. We also achieved a 75% cost reduction on ETL development,” said Maikel Jaspers, BI Engineer at Ewals Cargo Care. “Now not only can we run reports more efficiently, but we can also fulfil more requests. This has given us more agility, and ultimately makes the entire company much more effective, something we've been striving to do for a very long time.”

Qlik enhanced its Cloud Analytics Services for Snowflake with two new features that help customers drive more value from near real-time data when deploying Qlik’s cloud platform with Snowflake. Direct Query enables users to automatically generate pushdown SQL to query Snowflake on demand from within Qlik Sense. This combines the ability to optimize Snowflake queries with immediate access to the most recent data, while allowing for the creation of best-in-class visualizations and dashboards in Qlik Sense. Qlik’s FinOps and query optimization analytic applications expand on Qlik’s existing Snowflake usage dashboards and provide CDOs and data leaders with a comprehensive understanding of what is driving Snowflake usage and how to best optimize Snowflake workloads to improve the user experience.

Qlik also released new and enhanced Qlik Cloud Data Services capabilities for Snowflake, including:

Real-time change data capture and movement to Snowflake including major databases, SAP, mainframe and SaaS applications.

and movement to Snowflake including major databases, SAP, mainframe and SaaS applications. Data warehouse automation for model-driven code generation, which dramatically reduces the time, cost, and risk to realize the full potential of Snowflake.

Reverse ETL to replicate enriched data from the Snowflake platform back to the operational systems of record.



At QlikWorld , Qlik’s recent customer and partner event, industry leaders such as ABB, Best Buy Canada, CSS, Harman, Novartis, SDI and Urban Outfitters showcased how they leverage Qlik solutions with Snowflake to activate data for insights and action.

ABB demonstrated how they combine Qlik Data Integration to feed Snowflake with SAP and other data sources to unlock the hidden value of data at scale and help create deeper insights faster.

Best Buy Canada showed how they partnered with Accenture, Qlik and Snowflake to accelerate the delivery of the initial phase of a multi-phased data ecosystem modernization journey in the cloud.

CSS outlined how they built a modern cloud data lakehouse with near real-time data ingestion and fully automated creation of analytics structures for rapid business insights by using Qlik Data Integration with Snowflake.

SDI showcased ZEUS, their MRO technology platform, which digitizes a portion of the supply chain by leveraging Qlik and Snowflake to uniquely summarize activity for any supply chain manager.

“We’re seeing continued customer success and growth in demand to leverage Qlik and Snowflake together to advance cloud data analytics strategies,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP of Technology Alliances at Qlik. “These recent new features and enhancements, including Direct Query capabilities and Cloud Data Integration Services, are part of our continued investments to innovate and help customers accelerate time to value and drive more insights and action from their data.”

For more information about how Qlik works with Snowflake, read our new best practices guide or visit here .

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

