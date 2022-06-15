Sipp Industries Fulfills Order for Newly Released Delta-8 Sauces, Tea, Fruit Punch and Medicinal Pain Lotion

COSTA MESA, CA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, announces it has fulfilled orders for its full suite of products with new distribution partner, Nectar Ventures. The Company also announces it has developed and manufactured a new line of Delta-8 (“D8”) infused sauces under the “Sauz” brand.

The Company recently completed its first production run of Major Hemp D8 Sweet Lemon Tea and Fruit Punch which will be placed in retail coolers throughout the south-central states with national distribution plans underway at additional distributors.

Sipp Industries also reports it officially fulfilled its first orders for the newly developed THC-infused pain lotion under the Aveina brand. With Aveina being the first THC product launch it will exclusively be sold in dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.

In April, Sipp Industries began the development and manufacturing process for its new line of Sauz D8 infused sauces. Inspired from an inquiry with a large prospect, Sipp Industries developed a variety of D8 nano-infused sauce flavors including BBQ, Chipotle, Siracha, Buffalo and Steak. These new 10oz sauces pack a powerful punch with 1,000mg of nano emulsified D8 providing an uplifting and euphoric eating experience with your favorite foods.

Sipp Industries is planning sampling events at BBQ competitions/cook-offs and other “canna-competitions” for edibles and beverages throughout the summer. The Company is also pursuing brand ambassadors to penetrate the cannabis-infused cuisine market which has become extremely popular for celebrity chefs on Netflix shows such as Bong Appetite and Cooking on High.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jakob Jorgensen, stated, “This is a significant milestone for Sipp Industries as we launch our new lines of Delta-8 beverages, sauces, and pain creams. We’re beyond pleased with the product quality and efficacy of our nano D8 and our customers will truly feel the difference. With the manufacturing operations in place, our focus will continue to be on marketing events, order fulfillment and new distributor acquisition.”

