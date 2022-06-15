GoDaddy Founder, Bob Parsons Details Journey of Healing Through Psychedelics in Exclusive Interview With PSYC

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that the 5th episode of their talk show series, Spotlight In Focus, will be headlined by an exclusive interview with American entrepreneur, billionaire, and founder of GoDaddy, Bob Parsons.



The interview, conducted by PSYC CEO, David Flores, highlights the journey of Parsons finding his way “back home” with the help of psychedelic-assisted therapy, his personal battle with PTSD, which, as Parsons explains during the interview, can be traced back to the traumatic events he witnessed and experienced during his service in Vietnam as a proud and decorated member of the United States Marine Corps.

Parsons and Flores also discuss the important role therapy and counseling play alongside psychedelics when treating specific mental health conditions like PTSD and how, in Parsons’ case, the combination of the two were critical in helping him overcome the challenges he faced with his PTSD.

In addition to the segment dedicated to Parsons, the episode also features an exclusive inside look at Radiance Wellness in St. Louis, where Dr. Zinia Thomas is leveraging the use of ketamine therapy to treat patients suffering from treatment resistant depression, anxiety, addiction, and chronic pain.

Psychedelic Spotlight Video Director, Matthew Dunehoo, also speaks with Numinus Wellness CEO and Founder, Payton Nyquvest and music artist, Justin Boreta, to learn more about Music as Medicine, a series of ceremonial concerts exploring the role music plays in psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health, and on the heels of the first event held in Los Angeles last month.

“With Spotlight in Focus, we seek to share these amazing stories in a disarming and empathetic context. People need to feel at ease to be open to changing their minds. We present our guests and their expertise and experiences as approachably as possible. The concept is ever-evolving, but I believe there’s power in stripping away historically distracting tropes from the narrative, focusing instead on universally relatable truths. Psychedelic medicine and the conversation around the mental health crisis are still highly stigmatized. Significant shifts in perception demand acknowledgement and support from the widest audience possible. We are grateful for the chance to engage and present an array of voices, from mainstream psychedelic advocates like Mr. Parsons, to addicts like friend of the show Brittany who are up against dehumanizing odds in seeking lasting dignity and wellness,” said Dunehoo.

PSYC CEO David Flores elaborated further: “The wonderfully unique stories that we’ve been fortunate enough to feature and tell in this latest episode of Spotlight in Focus strongly reinforces the general excitement and optimism we maintain regarding the psychedelic sector and its potential to transform the lives of so many people. We are especially grateful to have the opportunity for Psychedelic Spotlight to help share Bob Parsons' inspirational story of healing through psychedelic-assisted therapy. His success as an entrepreneur and philanthropist afforded him a respected voice that reaches millions of people worldwide. For him to come out recently and advocate for psychedelic-assisted healing based on his own personal success is something that, we believe, can help create more momentum behind increasing accessibility to resources focused on psychedelic-assisted healing throughout society.”

Flores concluded with: “There remains a tremendous amount of work and advocacy left to be done in order to guide psychedelic-assisted therapy into the mainstream. And I truly believe the platform we’ve established through Psychedelic Spotlight, and the very real stories we’re able to tell through production pieces like Spotlight in Focus, will be integral in helping pave the way for the progress we fully intend to contribute to in the years to come.”

The 5th episode of Spotlight in Focus can be viewed by following this link: SIF E.5

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

(702) 761-6716

info@psyccorporation.com

OTCPINK: PSYC