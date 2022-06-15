Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) Completes PWA Technology on their Automotive Marketplace Website

Las Vegas, NV, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) announced that they’ve completed the implementation of PWA technology on their automotive parts marketplace website AutoParts4Less.com . This significant technological advantage adapts to users’ new expectations by allowing customers to download the website as an app on most all major platforms.

Simply put, a PWA is a website with all the benefits of an app, including a faster, more reliable, and engaging version of your website or eCommerce store.

“As an eCommerce marketplace owner, PWA’s have proven to help with increased conversion rates, increased organic search traffic and is less costly than creating and maintaining native apps while allowing customers to save our site on their home screens,” said Chris Davenport, Founder of AP4Less.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.:

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. through their wholly-owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4less, Inc. is the operator of AutoParts4Less.com , a multivendor online automotive marketplace that, when fully launched this summer, will be offering buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

As an automotive marketplace, the Company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. This in turn should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is working on developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. The marketing and branding strategy will be comprised of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as the sponsorship of various drivers in the NASCAR motorsports. Information on FLES can be found at www.autoparts4lessgroup.com/

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.