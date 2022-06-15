Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market to Grow at 2.9% CAGR during 2022-2032 | Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market is valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2022 and 2032.



According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts consumption has increased at a CAGR of roughly 3.1 % over the last half-decade.

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (HDD) help diesel engines emit less pollution. HDD's catalytic processes result in a cleaner, safer environment, as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and ozone depletion. Catalysts for heavy-duty diesel (HDD) are an important part of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. HDD catalysts' primary role is to convert unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides into less hazardous gases.

For Critical Insights on Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7430

Heavy-duty trucks, buses, locomotives, off-road vehicles, and maritime vessels are all equipped with these devices. HDD catalysts are systems that are used in heavy-duty diesel engines to eliminate harmful pollutants.

According to Fact.MR, the worldwide Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market would develop at a close to 3% CAGR through 2032.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Producers?

Heavy-duty diesel catalyst manufacturers usually face issues as a result of the high cost of manufacturing. Furthermore, a few drawbacks of Heavy-duty diesel catalysts make end-user adoption difficult, such as the fact that their production cycle generates hazardous substances and has an environmental impact.

The polymers used in stain-resistant coatings are usually non-biodegradable, causing environmental problems. The overall advantages of Heavy-duty diesel catalysts in a range of applications, however, exceed the small limitations.

Also, after the string China V activity reduced the heavy-duty diesel catalyst production for some of the players, including Umicore.

To learn more about Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7430

Key Segments Covered in the Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Industry Survey

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Type :



Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) Particulate Matter (PM)



Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Application :



OEMs

Aftermarket Others





Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America







Competitive Landscape

In order to withhold competition, the key market players in Diesel Oxidation Catalystss market are emphasising on enhancing the quality of their products.

BASF SE, Umicore S.A., Corning Incorporated, and Bosal International N.V. are among the companies involved. Manufacturers such as Johnson Matthey PLC, Cataler Corp, and DLC International are also involved in the production of automobile catalysts.

In April 2022, The Southwest Research Institute showcased its CAT-DEF technology at the WCX World Congress Experience in Detroit. The SAF-funded research solution dramatically reduced NOx emissions in heavy-duty diesel engines to meet the mandated California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards for future standards.

In December 2021, BASF announced its intention to establish an entity under the name BASF Automotive Catalysts and Recycling, which will be engaged in mobile emission catalysts, automotive catalysts recycling, and associated precious metal services.

Get Customization on Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7430

Key players in the Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market

BASF SE

Umicore S.A

Corning Incorporated

Bosal International N.V. Johnson Matthey PLC

Cataler Corp

DLC International

Key Takeaways from Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market Study

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market is expected to grow at an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 1 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

U.S. accounted for global share of over 32% in 2021, and it is also expected to retain its global dominance throughout the analysis period.

The top two players in global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market accounted for over 50% share in 2021.



Winning Strategy

The Global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market is driven by a number of reasons, including rising vehicle demand and, as a result, rising emissions from these cars. The market for HDD catalysts is also being fuelled by regulatory agencies' strict emission standards in order to manage automobile emissions. Furthermore, the increased awareness of environmentally friendly technology is aiding the market's expansion. However, raw material price volatility may limit this market's growth throughout the projection period.

Various growth factors, such as an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, stricter pollution regulations, and rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles. Government restrictions aimed at reducing automobile emissions are also fueling the market's expansion.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Textile Market- The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Sodium Methylparaben Market - Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market- The global ethylene vinyl acetate market has reached US$ 8.99 billion, and is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 2.4% to climb to a market valuation of US$ 11.37 billion by 2032. Increasing demand for elastomer polymers and their application in industries such as footwear, packaging, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, etc., is driving the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market expansion.

Glyoxal Market- The global glyoxal market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.46 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 4.3%. From 2022 to 2032, glyoxal sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a value of US$ 2.25 Billion by the end of 2032.

Phenolic Resins Market- Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032.

Molded Plastics Market- The global molded plastics market has reached US$ 165.8 billion in 2022, and is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 260.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the said time period.

Ethylene Oxide Market- The global ethylene oxide market is valued at US$ 51.7 billion in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.6 billion by 2032. Market growth is being driven primarily due to rising ethylene oxide demand from the textile industry.

Sodium Diacetate Market - Sodium Diacetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid and has wide applications in bakery, cereals, snacks, instant food, sauces, dressings, and pet food. In meat and meat products, sodium diacetate is used as an acidity regulator.

Sodium Sulphite Market - Industrial grade sodium sulphite has covered nearly 70% of the market share, and has maintained its supremacy in the market, attributed to high end-use consumption such as chemical intermediates, oil & field recovery, bleaching, etc.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter