Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massive utilization of encapsulated liquid-based products by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies has led to increase in market share for liquid filled hard capsules over the years. The global valuation of liquid filled hard capsules market is projected to advance at CAGR of 7.8% during 2022–2031.



Pressing need for increasing the patient adherence and enhancing the drug bioavialbility in certain classes of medications are catalyzing R&D on simplifying and improving the formulation processes for drug manufacturers. The trend is likely to continue enriching the future market outlook for liquid filled hard capsules, observes a recent liquid filled hard capsules market demand analysis. Of note, drug formulators are expected to garner gains from increasing use of gelatin-based immediate-release (IR), extended-release (ER), and delayed-release (DR) formulations.

The preference of medium-sized capsules has been generating abundant opportunities for pharmaceutical companies in the liquid filled hard capsules market. LFHC processes have demonstrated a remarkable versatility in the use of pharmaceutical excipients to bring novel drug molecules to the market. Furthermore, they have been particularly effective in overcoming low-dose HPAPI challenges.

Request Brochure of Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78460

Key Findings of Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market Study

Application in Developing Improved Therapeutics Generating Steady Revenues to Drug Formulators: The need for new and improved therapeutics has spurred the use of liquid filled hard capsules for a broad range of complex pharmaceutical formulations. The use of the technology is growing among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies wo are seeking novel drug targets, expanding the avenue in liquid filled hard capsules market.





The need for new and improved therapeutics has spurred the use of liquid filled hard capsules for a broad range of complex pharmaceutical formulations. The use of the technology is growing among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies wo are seeking novel drug targets, expanding the avenue in liquid filled hard capsules market. Pharmaceutical Companies Keen on Utilizing Gelatin Capsule-Based Drug Delivery Systems: The use of encapsulated lipophilic and hydrophilic drugs is growing, steering revenue growth of the liquid filled hard capsules market. Gelatin capsules are witnessing massive acceptance, underpinning vast revenue scope. Of note, gelatin capsules developed from bovine, porcine, and marine sources have gained increased commercialization, thus enriching the outlook of the liquid filled hard capsules market.





The use of encapsulated lipophilic and hydrophilic drugs is growing, steering revenue growth of the liquid filled hard capsules market. Gelatin capsules are witnessing massive acceptance, underpinning vast revenue scope. Of note, gelatin capsules developed from bovine, porcine, and marine sources have gained increased commercialization, thus enriching the outlook of the liquid filled hard capsules market. Researchers to Capture Attractive Revenue Streams Through New Approaches in Increasing Drug Bioavailability and O vercoming Low Solubility: Pharmaceutical companies are geared toward adopting new approaches for increasing the drug bioavailability. Of note, the LFHC technology is finding adoption in developing drugs that contain highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs).



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78460

Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Key Drivers

Increased preference of liquid filled hard capsules (LFHC) technology for developing a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and drug delivery needs is driven by the need for new and improved therapeutics. This is propelling the evolution of the liquid filled hard capsules market.

The simplicity of liquid filled hard capsules (LFHC) technology has helped drug companies meet stringent requirements of pre-determined target product profiles, especially when they are planning new product introduction.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78460

Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for the largest revenue share in the liquid filled hard capsules market during the forecast period. The regional market is projected to advance at CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia Pacific is a remarkable region in the global the liquid filled hard capsules market. Growing use of potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) in drug formulations is a key driver for safe and simple manufacturing options. Opportunities in the regional market are expected to advance at a leading CAGR during 2022–2031.

Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the liquid filled hard capsules market are Qualicaps, Inc., PLx Pharma Inc., Lonza Group, Lefancaps, HealthCaps India Ltd., Fine USA Trading, Inc., Farmacapsulas S.A., Erawat Pharma Limited, CapsCanada Corporation, Altasciences, and ACG.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=78460

Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market Segmentation

Size

Large Capsules Size 000 Size 00 & 00E

Medium Capsules Size 0 & 0E Size 1 Size 2

Small Capsules Size 3 Size 4 Size 5





Application

Drugs

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

Lipids

Others



End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Nutrition Supplement Manufacturers

Others



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Healthcare Industry Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Empty Capsules Market: New and improved capsule sealing techniques, innovations in fill material, and improvements in capsule shells are levelling the playing field for key stakeholders. The larger profit pool accruing from these is bolstering the growth of the empty capsules market, which is all set to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Rise in consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, and healthy aging & proactive consumption of nutritional interventions are projected to drive the global liquid dietary supplements market during the forecast period.

Vitamin Deficiency Treatment Market: Rise in global geriatric population and high demand for Vitamin D and Vitamin B complex due to numerous health benefits are projected to drive the global vitamin deficiency treatment market.

Collagen Market: Rising use of collagen in medical devices and drug delivery systems, preference for minimally invasive technologies, and effectiveness in wound healing are expected to be some of the key factors driving the global demand for collagen in the upcoming years.

CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: Significant rise in cancer research and development efforts and increase in attention on the development of novel therapies are expected to drive the global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market over the next few years.

Life Science Reagents Market: Growth of the diagnostics segment, led by Covid-19 testing and continuous research & development conducted by various pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies to develop medicines and vaccines, is likely to drive the life science reagents market during the forecast period.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market: The current scenario in the global antihypertensive drugs market is expected to change due to the launch of new therapies for diseases such as angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and calcium channel blockers (CCB) during the forecast period.

Controlled Substance Market: High incidence rate of chronic pain among the geriatric population, introduction of controlled substance or controlled drug products, and rise in target population of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are main factors that are expected to boost the U.S. controlled substance market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com