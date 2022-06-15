Stellantis Recognizes 12 Suppliers for Quality, Commitment and Operational Excellence

Second annual Stellantis Supplier Awards highlight the accomplishments of 12 suppliers across nine categories

Maxime Picat, Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer, honors suppliers' exceptional contributions to Stellantis

Stellantis remains focused on the Dare Forward 2030 electrification targets while lowering battery electric vehicle (BEV) costs by 40%

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2022 – Stellantis today honored 12 of its global suppliers across nine categories for their outstanding quality, commitment, and operational excellence in 2021.

Maxime Picat, Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer, and other members of Stellantis’ top executive team announced the award winners during a virtual event with more than 100 suppliers in attendance.

“Congratulations to all 12 winners for their exceptional contribution to Stellantis,” said Maxime Picat. “They are the proof that whatever the environment, great teams can make the difference. Being able to properly plan and execute in that context is a real competitive advantage, creating value for all stakeholders. Both Stellantis’ ambition and the current environment will lead us to strengthen our partnerships and to find new solutions, new business models and new opportunities together with our business partners.”

As outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans to reach 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in North America while reducing complexity and lowering the cost by 40%. These targets are a key focus of the purchasing and supply chain team as Stellantis moves to provide clean, safe and affordable transportation for all.

“With your innovation and efficiency and our scale and great strategic plan, we can create together huge value and contribute to clean, safe and affordable mobility for our end customers,” Picat told suppliers. “But to do so, we need to reinforce our relationships. I strongly believe in the importance of supplier relations. More communication. More transparency. More shared vision of the future.”

2022 Stellantis Supplier Award Winners

Quality First

Lear is recognized for its achievements and commitment to industrial development and production.

Competitiveness

Yazaki and Honeywell are acknowledged for their outstanding performance in terms of savings (commercial, process, technical solutions and logistics) and proposals for a cost reduction portfolio.

Program Management

Flex-N-Gate and Sumitomo Electric are commended for the quality of their deliverables, respect of schedule, control of cost drift, project management, successful launches and technical expertise.

Aftermarket Performance

Argus is recognized for providing excellent service related to the installation of Aftermarket products and parts, ensuring quality vehicles and customer experience.

Innovation

Röchling Automotive is honored for proposing breakthrough technical solutions and new value-creating services.

Indirect Material Services

SBM Management is recognized for its service, quality, cost, on-time delivery and responsiveness.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Aptiv is rewarded for its environmental, social and ethical performance, as well as for the control of its subcontracting chain.

Indirect Capex

Geico Taikisha is recognized as the top Capex supplier and for its expertise in developing highly technical production equipment and ensuring its implementation with the utmost rigor of execution.

Supply Chain

Valeo and Wallenius Wilhelmsen are recognized for their excellence in continuous control of production tool capacity, which enabled Stellantis' production sites to operate at their optimum. The suppliers also distinguished themselves by their reliability in the execution of the manufacturing and delivery programs.

