Tunisia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Work on the 10,000km Africa-1 cable started in early 2021, and is expected to be lit in late 2023. This cable will connect several points in Africa (including Tunisia) with the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. A second stage will provide connectivity from Kenya to South Africa, via Tanzania and Mozambique.



Tunisia will also be connected to the 8,700km Medusa Submarine Cable System in the Mediterranean, which began to be deployed earlier in 2022. The several landing stations on the cable are expected to be ready by 2025.



There was a 22% increase in international internet bandwidth in 2021, year-on-year, and these new cables will go far to supporting the rapid growth in data traffic anticipated in coming years. Tunisia already has the third faster average mobile data rate on the continent, behind only Morocco and South Africa. This new infrastructure is crucial for the country to realise its ambitions for developing a strong digital economy.



Key developments:





Tunisia to be connected to the Medusa Submarine Cable System;

Tunisia benefitting from one of the fastest average mobile data rates on the continent;

TelNet launches the first of 30 nano-satellites;

Ooredoo Tunisia contracts Nokia and Huawei to develop 5G networks and systems;

Launch of commercial 5G services expected to be delayed to 2023;

Report updates include the regulator's market data to March 2022, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Tunisie Telecom (Tunicell), Orange Tunisie, Ooredoo (Tunisiana, Orascom, Wataniya, Qatar Telecom/Qtel), Planet Tunisie, 3S GlobalNet, HexaByte, Tunet, Topnet, Divona Telecom, Thuraya, Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson.







