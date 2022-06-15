The Savings Group Names Steve Moffat Chief Marketing Officer

DENVER, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Savings Group (TSG), the largest marketplace for auto finance and refinance solutions in the U.S., announced today that Steve Moffat has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to co-CEOs Jeff Hutcheson and Seth Meyer, Moffat will lead all brand, consumer and product marketing programs for the company and its subsidiaries AUTOPAY, RateGenius and Tresl.



“Steve’s media, technology, and consumer marketing expertise is a perfect fit to drive TSG’s marketing and channel growth initiatives,” commented Meyer. “Throughout his career, Steve has demonstrated his ability to build brands, lead high-performance teams, and drive growth while delivering value to consumers. He’s a natural fit to join our team as we continue to build momentum across our platform.”

Moffat brings extensive experience building purpose-driven brands, accelerating profitable growth, and leading innovative, fully-integrated marketing programs across multiple industries. Prior to joining The Savings Group, Moffat was Chief Marketing Officer for Guaranteed Rate Companies, Inc. where he guided the company’s brand and consumer marketing strategies in the U.S. Prior to Guaranteed Rate, he held sales and marketing leadership roles at both Google and PepsiCo.

“The Savings Group is an innovative company with a clear vision and a strong value proposition to both its partners and consumers. It’s the best financial services marketplace you’ve never heard of,” says Moffat. “I’m inspired to join my new colleagues at this key inflection point to drive additional consumer awareness and engagement and continue to unlock tailored financial solutions for people around the country.”

Moffat holds a Bachelor of Arts from University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. He resides in Chicago, Illinois with his wife and three children.

About The Savings Group

The Savings Group is the most diversified consumer marketplace for automotive finance, refinance, and protection plans, seamlessly connecting customers to a network of more than 200 lenders across all 50 states. As the parent company of AUTOPAY , RateGenius and Tresl , TSG provides consumers with even more choices for their origination and refinanced auto loans, while also delivering loan volume growth to its lender network and partners through a proprietary, web-based platform. The Savings Group employs over 1,300 team members between its Austin and Denver office hubs.

