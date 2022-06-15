Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Platform Mosdex Raises $20 Million For Global Expansion

Helsinki, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finland-based startup Mosdex is preparing to offer a global crypto arbitrage platform with a newly raised $20 million. Mosdex raised $20 million for global expansion of its cryptocurrency arbitrage platform. Mosdex plans to expand its operations by purchasing other blockchain-based companies.







The cryptocurrency arbitrage platform Mosdex has raised $20 million for global expansion and plans to open up offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Tokyo and Dubai. “This funding round brings us our best balance at this time,” says Lodurr, Mosdex CEO. “It provides us with an opportunity to grow quickly as we continue our focus on product excellence and innovation in order to meet growing customer needs. We look forward to continuing to be part of the next wave of global crypto adoption.”

Official Announcements About Mosdex

According to the announcement, a new round of investment is aimed at responding to the growing global demand for crypto services as the crypto industry surges like a parabola with a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion. Andvari, Mosdex's Managing Director and Chief Digital Assets Officer (CDO), said in a Medium post, "It's easy to see the importance of Mosdex's Crypto Arbitrage Program (MOSDEX)."





Mosdex’s cryptocurrency arbitrage platform, launched in 2022, is designed to automate cryptocurrency arbitrage platforms for cryptocurrency exchanges, consumers and institutions. Developed by a group of developers with expertise in finance, machine learning, and blockchain engineering software, the solution allows users to easily conduct cryptocurrency arbitrage.

The Mosdex arbitrage platform is pushing ahead with the private blockchain era, and in the second half of this blockchain era, the platform is stable and can handle excessive transactions. Mosdex platform is a well-developed cryptocurrency exchange arbitrage platform worldwide in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

According to the Medium article, Mosdex secured funding in a Series A round led by Evli Bank PLC. Additional investors included the venture division of Lifeline Ventures, leading industrial companies such as NordicNinja VC, and private cryptocurrency investors such as Petteri Suorsa, Magnus Eskelinen and Jouni Väisänen.

"We worked hard to create our own gadgets and improved the richness of the platform. We are constantly updating our utilities to make sure we have purchased the goods and are selling well and accurate," says a spokersperson at the company.

The next Mosdex milestone is to prepare a variety of products, budgets, and derivative tools for the market. MOSDEX aims to provide investors with an arbitrage strategy that is consistent with market trends.