Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Data Catalog Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Data Catalog Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Data catalogs provide the technology to simplify access to operational and analytic data, as well as collaboration and governance capabilities for that content to render it more trustworthy and broadly available.



The 6th edition report examines user segment requirements and priorities with a focus on simplified data navigation/access, governance, and content collaboration capabilities. The report concentrates on analytic content (data, models, and metadata), use cases, and users.

In 2022, data catalog ranks 15th among the 51 technologies and initiatives under study. In this year’s report, almost 20 percent of survey respondents rank data catalog as critical, almost doubling compared to 2017. The findings show that BI consumers from all industries indicate challenges in finding relevant analytic content for their use cases.

“Data catalogs have emerged as a core set of capabilities for making content easier to find and govern, especially when multiple data sources are involved, and for multiple analytic use cases,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Data catalog stands out as a growth area continually ranked as important to organizations. As data complexity continues to increase, we expect that this trend will continue.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

