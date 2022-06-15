ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

| Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

15 June 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 13 June 2022 and 14 June 2022 Sandra Pajarola, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,043.0 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions Sandra Pajarola and her connected persons hold a total of 35,000 ordinary shares, being 0.51% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395