Evergreen Trading Announces Multi-Prong Partnership With Brand Innovators

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Trading , a media investment agency powered by trade, today announced its partnership with Brand Innovators , the largest professional network of senior brand marketers in the United States. Kicking off at the premier marketing event of the year, Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity , this partnership will enable Evergreen Trading the opportunity to team with Brand Innovators at five major tentpole events including SXSW, the Super Bowl and Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It also marks the first significant partnership with a media trade company for Brand Innovators.



At each of these key events, marketers in attendance will have the opportunity to better understand how Evergreen Trading’s media investment platform gives marketers the necessary tools to succeed in today’s challenging market. Through tailored fireside chat speaking sessions and integration into Brand Innovators’ VIP Dinners and experiences, Evergreen Trading will establish new relationships with Fortune 500 and other leading brands as well as top advertising agencies.

“We’re really looking forward to adding Evergreen Trading to our distinguished community of Brand Marketing professionals,” said Jared Hopfer, Chief Revenue Officer, Brand Innovators. “Evergreen provides a smart strategy to savvy marketing professionals, giving them another tool to add to their arsenal. We’re eager to showcase Evergreen Trading’s business solutions to our partners.”

Brand Innovators was established in 2011 and now includes over 25,000 senior brand marketers from Fortune 500 and other leading brands from coast-to-coast, making it the largest professional network of its kind. The Brand innovators community meets regularly for thought leadership conferences, social events, virtual livecasts and more, offering invaluable learnings from some of the industry’s top professionals.

“CMOs are constantly looking for innovative approaches that not only deliver brand results but improve ROI as well,” said Jonathan Watson, SVP, Managing Director of Business Development, Evergreen Trading. “This partnership is an incredible opportunity to show industry leaders at the most prominent stages in the world, what trade-enabled media investment can do for their bottom line.”

