NutraLife Biosciences Inc. Engages CFN Media to Reach, Attract Retail, Accredited & Institutional Investors

COCONUT CREEK, FL, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (OTC: NLBS), a manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare products, today announced the engagement of CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, a leading media network dedicated to emerging growth opportunities, to reach new, targeted investor audiences.

“We are pleased to be working with CFN Media, and their team to support our public communications to our investors and new investor prospects. We are confident in CFN’s ability to reach our targeted demographic, and effectively communicate our business initiatives and developments as our company matures. The implementation of our company’s campaign to provide clear and concise updates will be instrumental in communicating our corporate messaging, creating public awareness, and shareholder value.”

CFN Media will leverage its proprietary digital content platform and extensive distribution network – including its flagship CannabisFN.com and CFNMedia.com properties – to attract targeted retail, accredited, and institutional investors to NutraLife Biosciences. The program will include executive interviews, feature-length articles, targeted ad buys, and distribution across the CFN Media proprietary network.

“We’re excited to be working with NutraLife Biosciences during this exciting time in their corporate history,” said CFN Media President Frank Lane. “The company stands at a tipping point with several new initiatives in the works that could spur substantial growth over the coming quarters.”

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. CFN connects investors with new market opportunities while helping consumers find innovative products that enhance their lives. Learn more at www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

CFN Enterprises Inc. Media Contact:

CFN Enterprises Inc.

+001 (833) 420-CNFN

investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

About NutraLife Biosciences, Inc.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences and lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing company. For more than ten years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed both private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

For more information, visit our website at www.nutralifebiosciences.com.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc.

6601 Lyons Road, L-6

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Telephone 888-509-8901

www.NutraLifeBioSciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.



