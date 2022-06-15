Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute Launches Spanish-Language Website

Phoenix, AZ, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, a nonprofit early-phase drug development program for brain cancer, has announced the launch of a new Spanish-language website, recognizing the importance of providing clinical trial information in multiple languages to patients and caregivers in the U.S. and around the world.

IvyBrainTumorCenter.org/es mirrors the English version of the site and will be regularly updated with the most current clinical trial information, patient support resources, inspiring patient stories, and more. Visitors whose web browsers are set to Spanish will be automatically directed to the Spanish site, while those using English language browsers can visit it at any time at IvyBrainTumorCenter.org/es.

“When we originally launched IvyBrainTumorCenter.org, the website’s primary goal was to provide easy-to-understand information about brain cancer, the challenges of treating the disease, and our innovative Phase 0 clinical trial approach. By making that information accessible to the Spanish-speaking community, we aim to enhance diversity in our clinical trials and bring hope to more brain tumor patients and families worldwide,” said Melinda Langdon, director of communications at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center.

All content on the new website contains certified Spanish translations provided by CyraCom, a leader in interpretation and translation services.

“Google Translate and automated translation tools are not perfect. When it comes to providing information on one’s health, especially about clinical trial participation, it’s important to use a company that specializes in translating content for multilingual websites and healthcare,” said Langdon.

This month also marks four years since the Ivy Brain Tumor Center was established. The Ivy Center’s multidisciplinary team of brain tumor specialists and scientists is accelerating drug discovery and precision medicine in neuro-oncology to identify the most promising first-in-class therapies for brain tumor patients.

Through the unprecedented support of the Ben & Catherine Ivy Foundation, in partnership with Barrow Neurological Foundation and countless other generous donors, the Ivy Center has opened twelve early-phase clinical trials for brain cancer and evaluated more than 20 new drugs and drug combinations to date. In July 2021, the Ivy Center announced plans to build a new 75,000-square-foot global headquarters, which will be the world’s largest translational research center dedicated to brain tumor drug development.

“As we continue to grow, our efforts remain singularly focused on increasing life expectancy and contributing to a cure for brain cancer,” said Langdon.

Check out the new website today at IvyBrainTumorCenter.org/es.

About Ivy Brain Tumor Center

Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ is a nonprofit translational research program that employs a bold, early-phase clinical trials strategy to identify new treatments for aggressive brain tumors, including glioblastoma. The Ivy Center’s Phase 0 clinical trials program is the largest of its kind in the world and enables personalized care in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional drug development. Unlike conventional clinical trials focusing on single drugs, its accelerated trials program tests therapeutic combinations matched to individual patients. Learn more at IvyBrainTumorCenter.org. Follow the Ivy Brain Tumor Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

