Pace® Receives DOD Accreditation for PFAS Testing Using EPA Draft Method 1633

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® Science and Technology Company and the preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, emergency onsite specialty-contaminant, and regulatory testing and analysis services, announced today they have received accreditation for EPA Draft Method 1633 for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Accreditation. The accreditation includes 40 PFAS compounds found in water, solids, and tissue.

The U.S. DOD has required that all requests for PFAS analysis issued after January 1, 2022, be carried out using EPA Draft Method 1633. "As the leader in PFAS testing and one of the early adopters of the DOD quality control systems, we are pleased to be one of the first labs to be accredited by the DOD. We're looking forward to supporting our federal and commercial clients' testing requirements with this method at multiple Pace® facilities," stated Mike McFadden, Federal Program Manager at Pace®.

EPA Draft Method 1633 provides a standardized approach for measuring up to 40 PFAS in a diverse range of environmental matrices including: wastewater, surface water, groundwater, soil, biosolids, sediment, landfill leachate, and biological tissue. This draft method incorporates PFAS testing by isotope dilution, a technique used by Pace® that quantitates PFAS compounds. In addition to DOD facilities, EPA Draft Method 1633 will be used by many Pace® customers for commercial and industrial testing and reporting.

Pace® offers PFAS testing and analysis services at six laboratory locations. For more information on PFAS or Pace® testing and analysis services, please visit PFAS.com.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at Pace®.

