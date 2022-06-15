GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended June 11, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company is continually raising the bar for consistency; for the fifth week in a row the Company has crowned new champions in six events (or more!) every week, and tallied over 1,000 player registrations each week over that five week stretch! Coming off a record-setting monthly viewership total in May, this week our Magic: The Gathering Arena event continued that momentum, posting a 35% increase of Unique Twitch Viewers compared to the prior event in the series!



This week's Smash Ultimate tournament once again saw some off-meta characters do very well and make it into the top sixteen! The viewers witnessed Nalexander put on an impressive display of skill, making it all the way to fourth place with Ganondorf, a character considered by many to be the most underpowered choice on the entire roster! SH-Rick and Peru both used another pick generally considered weak, Duck Hunt (the dog & bird combo) to wreak havoc on the bracket - with Peru making it all the way to the Grand Finals before falling to Many in an intense, blow-for-blow game five Grand Finals!

For Magic: The Gathering Arena, we saw the Top eight crowded by two popular decks, 3 Jeskai Hinata and 2 Grixis Vampires, alongside Mono White Aggro, Boros Aggro and Orzhov Midrange. Some well-known names, like Brazilian former GGToor winner Hélio Sampaio, and some recurring competitors like Vinicius Marques de Castro and Andres Monsalve were all competing, but the finals found two meta decks squaring off: Zachary Okorn's Jeskai Hinata against Andres Monsalve's Grixis Vampires. Over the course of the day, we saw Zachary topdeck Goldspan Dragon at key moments, helping thrust him to several victories. However, in the final game of the day it was time for the key card in the deck to shine: Hinata, Dawn-Crowned flew over blockers and interaction to punish a slower start on Monsalve's side, marking the second event in a row won by a player piloting the archetype of Jeskai Legend!

After Luke Tyler fell short with his now signature Burning Abyss deck in our last Duel Links event, many players rushed to pick up the deck and prove its power in Showdown #28. There was such a huge influx of Burning Abyss players that the overall deck representation became dominated by just two decks: Burning Abyss and the back-to-back Showdown winning D/D/D. Indeed, Burning Abyss vs D/D/D became the main matchup that persisted throughout the tournament, with both sides wanting to prove that they were the best deck. This "grudge match" between the two decks became a bit more personal in the Top eight, where Luke Tyler once again faced Showdown #27 winner Berserker and his D/D/D's. This time however, Luke Tyler emerged victorious, thanks to a timely "Mystical Space Typhoon" destroying Berserker's otherwise game-winning "Shadow-Imprisoning Mirror." Things were also looking bright for Burning Abyss on the other side of the bracket, as shelmix544's Burning Abyss beat a DLE community favorite -- ゴーズ-- and his D/D/D's. However, what claimed the crown was neither Burning Abyss nor D/D/D, but rather the emerging anti-meta deck: Nekroz! With its ability to banish Burning Abyss's resources and also negate their targeting effects, the once rogue Nekroz archetype ran its way through the Top Cut bracket. koman and his Nekroz deck beat five Burning Abyss players in a row, including Luke Tyler in Top four shelmix544 in the finals, to become our Showdown #28 champion! While the winning deck is not what most expected, it certainly throws an interesting wrench into the Burning Abyss vs D/D/D rivalry!

For Pokémon TCG Online, the Semi-Finals was a memorable match between two veteran players, Gabe Shumway, and Alex Shemanske; Gabe was piloting Mew and facing off against Alex’s Palkia list. Game one saw both players getting off to a bit of an awkward start, but Gabe was able to flood some energy onto the field with Elesa’s sparkle, and put an Oricorio into the active to keep his Mew safe on the bench. Alex was unable to respond with an attack, giving Gabe the first KO, who was then able to switch and KO a second Palkia turn two - forcing a quick concession from Alex! Game two went a little better for Alex; despite Gabe getting off to an early second prize start by flipping a head on Pokémon Catcher, to pull up a Palkia and KO it with Melodious Echo turn one. Alex was able to respond with a KO on the Meloetta, and then attempted to disrupt Gabe's gameplan with a Path to the Peak. Unfortunately for Alex, Gabe was able to remove the path with Pumpkaboo and continue his assault, taking another two prizes against another Palkia. Alex responded with a quick shooting ping on the Mew, then KO'ing it to take 3 prizes with the help of a Leon + Subspace Swell for 260+ 30 (+ 20 from the Quick Shooting,) bringing the prize race to a tie! Gabe was quick to respond by evolving into another Mew Vmax, attaching energy, and using Boss's Orders to pull up a benched Lumineon to close out the match!

The development of a Metaverse will also lead to the creation of new virtual marketplaces. Currently, basic Metaverses have a marketplace for different virtual items. In a virtual world where we can create digital versions of ourselves, a whole new market for virtual clothes, accessories, and collectables will be snapped into existence. If we are going to spend most of our time in virtual rooms, be it for gaming or socializing, we may as well deck out our virtual selves with the latest designer pieces and outfits!

It is projected that by 2023, there will be over forty-six million people watching eSports events. Currently, the main way of viewing your favorite eSports players compete against one another is on streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Live. Viewing these events through a screen is not quite as exciting as being there in person. A Metaverse opens a new door of opportunity for the eSports industry. Imagine being in a virtual audience, at a virtual venue as a member of the audience. You will be able to feel the electricity of the crowd and interact with other gaming enthusiasts, all in a virtual space. Stay tuned for more on how GGToorCity will make a splash in the gaming world scene.

