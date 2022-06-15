Indulge Dad with Father's Day deals at Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Verizon, we know Dads - and we know Dads love their gadgets, doohickies, and whatchamacallits. That’s why this Father’s Day we specially hand picked deals to help you indulge Dad, on the network more people rely on. From earbuds and phone cases to game controllers, robo vacs, and more - we rounded up must-have tech gadgets and accessories to help Dad feel appreciated.

Audiophile Dad: Introduce Dad to the luxury of active noise cancellation with the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS headphones . These earbuds, now 50% off, feature a comfort-secure fit and Smart Ambient to tune out background noise and up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge.



Gamer Dad: An ultimate gamer, gamer-in-training, or a casual gamer, our hand picked gaming peripherals are perfect for mobile and console gaming. Check out deals on wireless Xbox controllers that start as low as $59.99 and the Razer Kishi universal controller for your Android phone, now just $44.99



Rough and Tumble Dad: Help protect Dad’s phone from spills, bumps, slips and drops. Save 20% on select Otterbox phone cases built to last.



Enterprising Dad: If efficiency and organization are top of mind for your Dad, save 25% on Logitech keyboards that pair perfectly with the most popular tablets for ultimate on the go productivity.



Barefoot Dad: For Dads who enjoy a good clean feel underneath their bare feet, get up to $150 off iRobot vacuums and mops .



Upgrade Dad: Get amazing deals on new 5G phones for Dad when you upgrade or sign up for any 5G Unlimited plan. Pay just $35 per line per month for four lines when you sign up or upgrade to a 5G Start plan using Auto Pay and paper-free billing, plus local taxes and fees which vary by state.1 Check out all of Verizon’s best phone deals at www.verizon.com/deals .



Make sure your gift arrives in time for Father’s Day on June 19 with free 2-day shipping on orders $49+ placed on Verizon.com for delivery within the U.S.. In Store pick-up is also available across the U.S. at participating Verizon Wireless stores based on local inventory, of course. These deals are limited time offers and available while supplies last, so get them fast!

