Triad Semiconductor Appoints New Chairman of the Board: David Bell

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Semiconductor, Inc. (Triad) today announced David Bell, previously President at both Intersil and Linear Technology and a member of Triad's Board, has been appointed as the new Triad Semiconductor Chairman of the Board. Bell succeeds Lynn Hayden, who has served as Triad's Chairman of the Board and President for the past 15 years. Hayden remains as Triad's President and CEO with Bell assuming the role of Chairman of the Board to assist with Triad's anticipated rapid growth over the coming years.

"I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Triad and our industry. Triad has extraordinary growth potential in the coming years based on their unique intellectual property. I plan to work closely with Lynn to fully leverage these opportunities," said Bell.

Bell, who has been a member of Triad's board since 2014, continues to serve as CEO & Founder of UVCense, a manufacturer of ultraviolet light measurement devices. Bell is a semiconductor industry veteran with over 40 years of experience at the very center of analog integrated circuit development. Bell was employed at Linear Technology from 1994-2007 and served as President from 2003-2007. He also served as President and CEO of Intersil from 2007-2012. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

"David's long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in growing some of the industry's major analog semiconductor brands makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with David to continue to ensure that Triad Semiconductor makes a positive impact for all stakeholders, including Triad's partners, our people and society," said Lynn Hayden, Triad Semiconductor CEO.

About Triad

Triad Semiconductor, www.triadsemi.com is a fabless semiconductor company focused on the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Triad solutions power rapidly growing applications in the Metaverse (virtual reality and augmented reality), automotive, industrial and Internet of Things markets. Triad's technology delivers comprehensive solutions for complex mixed-signal requirements with differentiating time-to-market advantages.

