NSAV and Vagabond Announce Launch of 3rd Generation Blockchain to Assist Organizations in Tackling their Greatest Sustainability Challenges

London, England, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the launch of VagaChain, a 3rd Generation Layer 1 Blockchain Solution to tackle the most critical and urgent sustainability challenges for businesses and enable their transformation. The global blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) market size was USD 1.90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. With the launch of VagaChain, NSAV and Vagabond Technology Solutions, a Blockchain-as-a-Service provider (BaaS), together are strengthening their shared ecosystem.

NSAV and Vagabond are focused on delivering trust and efficiency in value chains, allowing businesses a seamless transition into a carbon-neutral ecosystem to protect and improve operational processes and data through a performant, green, and secure infrastructure. With this powerful collaboration between both companies, VagaChain is at the center of the growth and innovation agenda providing increased Life Cycle transparency, as well as reducing cost and risk across the entire value chain. VagaChain is a robust, low emission, fast blockchain with industry-standard use-cases and a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling, and practices for innovative green solutions:

- Life Cycle Inventory & Assessment, including Governance

- Life Cycle Management

- On-Chain Decentralized Governance (DAO)

- Byzantine-Fault-Tolerant (BFT) Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Infrastructure

- Asset Tokenization (NFTs, Phygital, Documents, etc.), Cryptocurrency (Tokens)

- Smart Contracts

VagaChain, together with Vagabond‘s Circular Economy know-how and experience enables businesses to achieve their ESG goals with efficient, transparent, and verifiable databases, on a public ledger, allowing the Circular Economy to function alongside sustainable-minded protocols that work today, tomorrow, and in the next years to come with full transparency. Facing increasing regulatory and stakeholder demands, organizations need insights at their fingertips to innovate and embed sustainability into their value chains with a focus on providing sustainability intelligence to break down silos and provide data-led insights.

Navid Kiani Larijani, Managing Partner of Vagabond Solutions stated, “The biggest benefit of blockchain for value chains is that even small interest groups have the opportunity to securely exchange information. Combining a high degree of transparency and trust with a sustainable solution is what VagaChain offers.”

Dr. Thomas Riegler, CEO of Vagabond Solutions stated, “There is a growing expectation towards businesses to play a vital role in addressing sustainability challenges. The only viable and sustainable solution is to have ESG / Green Bonds / Green Assets, but also ESG and Sustainability ratings, as well as Sustainability as such, audited by everyone on a transparent ledger instead of centralized entities.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “Meeting the ESG Goals will require a steady stream of innovations and the deployment of advanced digital technologies on a massive scale over a long time. Fortunately, this is precisely what we are good at.”

About VagaChain:

The blockchain is currently live on the Testnet and is set to be released on Mainnet, including Wallet & DEX in Q4 2022, with its native coin $VAGA listed on major exchanges. VagaChain will include all available tools of NSAV & Vagabond into its infrastructure in 2022, allowing for a continuous experience with existing users.

About Vagabond:

Vagabond is a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform that enables businesses to implement the benefits of Blockchain into their operations. We see a significant market potential that addresses the most notable challenges companies face in deploying blockchain solutions - the cost and time of implementation and adoption. Vagabond sets to build its community for individuals and supports users to experiment, learn or run their dApps (e.g. NFT Marketplace Builder) based on the Vagabond platform. Vagabond’s primary strengths are predefined processes and modules that the user can use and adapt without writing a single line of source code.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

