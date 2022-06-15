Leading Service Provider Callidus Electric Announces Expansion with New Offices Opening Across Las Vegas

Las Vegas, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since being founded, Callidus Electric Las Vegas has grown exponentially to become a top competitor in the city, serving large commercial and residential enterprises such as Wal-Mart, McDonalds, PETCO, Tilly’s, Walgreens, Lululemon, and the Marriott. This growth shows no signs of stopping, as the company has recently announced its expansion into new offices across Las Vegas.

With new offices opening in the north, west and south of Las Vegas, Callidus Electric hopes to play an even bigger part in serving local residents and businesses and helping more customers than ever. After all, electrical services play a vital part in modern life – especially in highly populated urban areas. A loss of power in the city’s many casinos, hotels, and other major buildings could spell financial disaster for these businesses – not to mention the safety concerns with lights, elevators and security systems being out of action. Residents could also face challenges with power problems at home that require urgent help.

Why choose Callidus Electric?

Callidus Electric is a leading service provider in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas, undertaking a wide range of residential and commercial jobs. From small tasks like fitting dimmer switches in your home to larger ones like installing solar panels to help your business run more efficiently, Callidus Electric can handle any job. The company offers a range of electrical services to cater to a range of needs, including but not limited to:

Ceiling fan repair

Electrical panel installation

Home Owner’s Association (HOA) services

Lighting services

Pool lighting

Dimmer switches

Landscape lighting

Architectural lighting

Cabinet lights

Chandeliers

LED lights

Solar panel installation

Security system installation and maintenance

Wiring services

Callidus understands that you can’t wait around when the worst happens and you’re experiencing electrical issues in your home or office space. Every minute spent sitting in the dark with your family, or worrying about financial losses as your business struggles to run without power, can feel agonising. That’s where Callidus comes to the rescue with its round-the-clock emergency services.

The company is highly trusted in the community and prides itself on leaving customers satisfied, as evidenced by their 300+ 5-star reviews across Google, Yelp and Square. This satisfaction is no doubt due in part to the company’s competitive rates, 24/7 emergency service options, and excellent customer service from the friendly, professional Callidus team. What’s more, Callidus Electric is fully licensed, bonded and insured to give you peace of mind knowing you are in safe hands when hiring the team there.

More information

Founded in 2011, Callidus Electric is a family-owned and -operated business that takes great pride in serving the local community. The Callidus team is capable of handling any type of electrical job, both residential and commercial, large and small.

To find out more information, head over to the company website at https://calliduselectric.com/electrician-las-vegas/. If you have a query you’d like to put to the team, you may email info@calliduselectric.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/leading-service-provider-callidus-electric-announces-expansion-with-new-offices-opening-across-las-vegas/