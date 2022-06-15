Louisville Musician Piper Madison to Perform at Churchill Downs' Twilight Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising star Piper Madison, the Louisville, Kentucky-based indie musician and songwriter, brings her unique sound to Twilight Thursday at Louisville's iconic Churchill Downs this Thursday, June 16. Tickets are available through churchilldowns.com.

Madison released her second album titled "How Do I Love?" last October and has garnered fans of all ages. Known for her songs like "Phonograph", a punk-style, angsty take on teenage life, and her sarcastic break-up song "No Hard Feelings", Madison's new music makes a smooth transition from rock-inspired pop to soulful indie-jazz.

Madison established herself as a Billboard Top 40 recording artist with her single "Little Bit of Rain." In collaboration with esteemed producer Chris Cox, the song peaked at #14 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Recent notable performances include Madison's pre-shows for Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Norton Center for the Arts. Other local appearances include the Oaks Brunch at Angel's Envy Distillery and the BBQ, Bands, & Bikes Festival in Elizabethtown, KY.

Follow Piper on social media for details on upcoming shows and new music.

WEBSITE: pipermadison.com

INSTAGRAM: @pipermadison

MANAGER:

Patrick Lee

manager@pipermadison.com

Phone: (818) 691-6210

PRESS CONTACT:

Debra Locker

debra@debralockergroup.com

Phone: (859) 536-0282

Piper Madison performing live at the pre-show for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on March 16, 2022 at Norton Center for the Arts in Danville, Kentucky. Photo Credit: Kevin Sivakumar









