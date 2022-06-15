Bedrock Energy Partners Selects Novi Labs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novi Labs is pleased to announce that Bedrock Energy Partners has selected the Novi software and data platform to help drive high consequence energy investment decisions. Bedrock believes in leveraging high-quality data and machine learning models to facilitate investment decision workflows, including acquisition & divestiture evaluation, asset optimization, and competitor surveillance.

"We are big believers in using a data-driven approach to make optimized energy investment decisions. Our internal process requires high-quality data, a self-service machine learning platform, and the ability to generate and analyze a large number of forecasts. We did an extensive evaluation of present market offerings and selected Novi Labs as a partner because they provide a single platform to facilitate our workflows while also being strongly aligned with our vision for creating value," said Will Todd, CEO of Bedrock.

Novi's software provides oil & gas operators and energy investors a fully integrated data to decision workflow. The combination of machine learning models and high-quality data in a single platform creates efficiency and scale, improving the quality of analytical outputs and quantity.

"We are thrilled to add Bedrock to the rapidly expanding list of Novi customers. Their belief in using data and analytics to make high-quality decisions is in complete alignment with our mission. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Bedrock for the long term to help them achieve the best possible economic returns," said Scott Sherwood, CEO of Novi Labs.

About Novi Labs

Novi Labs, Inc. ("Novi") is the leading developer of artificial intelligence-driven business applications that help the oil & gas industry optimize the economic value of drilling programs. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, Novi delivers intuitive analytics that simplifies complex decisions with actionable data and insights needed to optimize capital allocation. Novi was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, please visit https://www.novilabs.com.

About Bedrock Energy Partners

Bedrock Energy Partners is a privately funded E&P company focused on the acquisition and exploitation of upstream assets. Our primary focus is the Barnett Shale and other mature basins. We aim to take a disciplined approach in every facet of our operations, refining and using all sources of data to drive our decisions. Every well matters.

https://www.bedrockep.com

Media Contact

Mohamed El Hannaoui

mhannaoui@novilabs.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment